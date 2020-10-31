Sarah Schaefer: The 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire

Mad River Union

Welcome to the exhaustive, and probably exhausting, 2020 Mad River Union Arcata City Council Candidate Questionnaire, starring Stacy Atkins-Salazar, Emily Grace Goldstein, Nicholas Matthews, Oryan Peterson-Jones, Paul Pitino, Sarah Schaefer, Kimberley White, Michael Winkler, Collin Yeo and Camilla Zapata.

Every election cycle we find out things we should have asked the previous batch of candidates, and update the questionnaire with those questions plus whatever new issues have cropped up.

In submitting the questions to the candidates, we stipulated the following:

• All questions are optional. Answer or ignore any you like.

• Please number your responses so we’re clear which question you’re answering. Feel free to combine them, that is, apply one answer to more than one question.

• Try and be as succinct as you can. With 10 candidates, there is going to be a lot of pressure on our pages.

• But feel free to direct readers to other, or online resources for more expansive responses via links.

• Answers won’t be edited in any way other than to take out double spaces. We won’t alter any wording, nor correct spelling, punctuation or usage.

Some candidates followed the guidelines more faithfully than others. Experience over the years has shown some correlation between a candidate’s expression and their performance in other areas, and that’s why we don’t make any corrections. What you see is what we got.

At the top of each page are the questions we posed to the candidates, with their responses below. The way to use this thing is to look at the numbered questions, then find the numbered answer. This may require some flipping back and forth between pages, but given the widely varying length of the candidates’ responses, there was no practical way to make sure the questions and their answers were always on the same page.

Just for fun and to change things up a bit, we went with reverse alphabetical order in listing the candidates’ answers.

Oh, and sorry about the 9-point type. With 10 candidates, multitudinous times call for desperate measures.

A sincere thank you to all of the candidates for putting up with our inquisitions, deadlines and for giving the voters of Arcata 10 worthy choices for the three open seats on the five-member City Council.

The questions

1. Why are you running for Arcata City Council? (Give your elevator pitch.)

2. How much time can you devote on a weekly basis to council business?

3. Are you comfortable with reading and assimilating lengthy or technical staff reports and contracts?

4. What are your areas of special focus and/or expertise, and what initiatives might you undertake?

5. Which, if any, outside organizations would you like to serve as council liaison to?

6. To what extent should Arcata involve itself in national and international issues, or stick to local business?

7. Are there any recent City Council actions or outcomes you’d have handled differently?

8. Have you reviewed the City Council Protocol Manual? If so, do you have any thoughts on it? Does it seem complete?

9. What do you think of the City Council’s goals?

What do you think of:

10. The city’s plans for upgrading its wastewater treatment system

11. The city’s efforts to achieve equity

12. The city’s housing policies

13. The city’s sustainable forestry policies

14. The National Police Foundation and Humboldt County Grand Jury found grave systemic shortcomings in the Arcata Police Department’s investigation of the killing of Humbodt State Student David Josiah Lawson. For months, APD assured the City Council and the public that it was doing everything it could – and yet it turns out, it wasn’t. To what extent is the Arcata City Council responsible for this failure, in terms of its oversight responsibilities?

15. Should Arcata defund or otherwise restructure its police department and law enforcement paradigm?

16. What are your thoughts on Black Lives Matter?

What do you think about these ballot measures:

17. Measure A, the Open Space tax?

18. Measure B, the low-income housing tax?

19. Measure F, the Arcata Fire property tax?

20. Are there any state propositions you feel strongly about?

21. What’s your magic wand top three changes you’d make to Arcata?

22. If while serving as a councilmember, you make a factual misstatement, will you correct it?

23. Are you committed to serving out your entire term, and is there any reason that you can’t?

24. Do you have any conflicts of interest that will prevent you from participating in council business? (These could include business relationships with individuals and companies who have matters on which you’d have to rule, such as major developments.)

25. Has Arcata’s response to the coronavirus pandemic been adequate?

26. Is Arcata adequately preparing for climate change?

27. Which Arcata services would you improve or reduce?

28. Do you agree with Arcata’s long-term efforts to de-emphasize private vehicular travel in favor of alternative transportation?

29. What are your thoughts on reducing traffic on the Plaza, possibly by lane closures?

30. From time to time it is suggested that a parking facility be built downtown. Thoughts?

31. Do you support recent water and wastewater rate increases? If not, how would you fund improvements to the obsolescent wastewater treatment plant?

32. Does Valley West get its fair share of city resources?

33. Does Arcata do right by its seniors? Youth?

34. Does the Plaza Farmers’ Market need any adjustments?

(Background: we’re talking about normal times. It’s been suggested that the market has become overly bloated with features, and might better be located elsewhere, such as at the Community Center. There is also pushback by some Plaza merchants who say the Farmers’ Market does nothing for them, or even hurts their business.)

35. Did you support removal of the McKinley statue, and why or why not?

36. Does Arcata’s relationship with Humboldt State need any adjustments or improvements?

37. Arcata is on a perpetual cycle of its natural areas being left trashed, then volunteers going out and cleaning them out, and then repeating that sequence ad infinitum. Can anything practical and systemic be done to break this cycle?

38. Will you handle situations where regular order is challenged any differently that recent City Council have?

(Background: Over the last 20 years, impassioned activists have at times refused to observe speaking time limits, shouted down citizens with whom they disagreed, even halted council meetings and blocked journalists from accessing Council Chamber.)

39. What is the role of science in City Council decisionmaking? For example, how will you handle it when community members’ strongly held opinions clash with science, for example on climate change, or community water fluoridation?

40. Should Arcata fluoridate its water?

41. Is Arcata properly handling regulation and management of its cannabis industry?

42. Are traditional community organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, Arcata Main Street still relevant?

43. Rather personal questions, optional of course

44. What’s your ideal Arcata day off?

45. What news sources (not including the Mad River Union) do you consider credible and how frequently do you access them?

46. List any volunteer work that you do.

47. Which of the other two City Council candidates are you voting for? (Feel free to mention any other candidates for local, regional, state or even national races you like.)

48. Pick one: Lennon or McCartney.

49. Pineapple on pizza, yea or nay?

50. Oxford commas, yea or nay?

51. What’s topping your playlist right now?

52. Any podcasts you might recommend?

53. If you aren’t elected, will you still try to serve and improve Arcata? How?

1. For too long we have seen the same people and organizations involved in representing Arcata and making the decisions. In the last few city council elections, candidates have gone unchallenged and there has not been a city council race as exciting as this one in many years. I am unique in this election because I am here to stand up for a new generation of voices in Arcata that have long been unheard. As a local to Arcata and a resident for 24 of my 28 years I feel I am very in touch with the needs of this community and its diverse residents.

First and foremost, I am young and I am in touch with the needs of the young professionals and students that are living in Arcata. I am an alumni of HSU and a renter in Arcata. I understand the struggle, especially for many young people here, as prices of rent go up along with property values making it very hard for people to find housing whether to rent or buy. The lack of appropriate and affordable housing coupled with a competitive (and sometimes stagnant) job market in Arcata is driving away the younger population that longs to make Arcata their home but can’t always figure out how. This is something I want to fight for and these are the voices I want to represent. Working with diverse industries and businesses to stimulate Arcata’s economy is at the top of my list.

As a member of the Arcata City Council I want to address the needs of people and work together to create a safe and livable community for everyone. I am committed to creating an Arcata that values the voices of all citizens regardless of age, gender, education, race, and socioeconomic status. In these unique times, I want to help support local businesses to thrive and bring a stronger sense of community that spans the diverse people of Arcata.

2. As much time as necessary. Also, as a teacher, my summertime hours are very flexible and I am ready to devote much of that time to Arcata.

3. Yes, I am a teacher with a degree in history. Throughout my education I have been taught how to read, analyze and understand documents and summarize that information succinctly. Bring it on!

4. I feel strongly about the importance of social justice and racial equity within our community. Historically, the plaza was a center of commerce but also violence. A formal recognition of the horrific acts that took place on the Arcata Plaza is overdue. This includes a system of slave trade practiced by white settlers who subjugated the indigenous Wiyot, Karuk, and Yurok people. We are living on stolen land with a history of violence and white supremacy. I believe it is important to recognize and educate our community about its history as a critical part of progressing toward a more just world. Removing the McKinley statue was the first step, now we need to create something. As a city council woman I would like to see increased recognition of the local tribes and the Plaza’s history as well as within our local government. This should be done through collaboration and leadership by local indigenous organizations, local historians, and the HSU community. I also think it would be wise to create an appointed tribal position that acts as a liaison and helps in culturally relevant decision making for Arcata.

5. I want to serve as a liaison and voice for the groups in our community that help the underserved and underrepresented. I think groups such as Black Humboldt, Centro del Pueblo, and the Wiyot Tribe need a seat at the table and I want to help with that.

7. The recent situation with the San Jose State football team coming to Humboldt State in the midst of a pandemic was somewhat problematic. This situation really highlighted the disconnect between Humboldt State University and the local community at large. HSU did not take the city’s opinion into consideration on the matter and did not consult the City Council on a decision that directly impacted the public health of ALL Arcata residents, not just the HSU community. I would have liked to see the City Council condemn these actions by HSU and use this situation as a gateway to open up these types of discussions and cooperation on decision making between HSU and the City. There needs to be a much more open line of communication between these two bodies.

14 &15: There is a lot of apprehension and fear over the language of “defunding” the police. It is not simply abolishing a police force and calling it good. It is a reallocation of police money to more community based strategies that have worked all across the country. Within our communities we constantly defund education, social services, the fire department, why can’t the police budget be touched? In the wake of the Josiah Lawson tragedy and the obvious mishandling and secrecy by APD it has become obvious that this community needs more transparency from our police department. The Josiah Lawson case has shown the need for a citizen oversight committee that can review and provide input and feedback on the work of our local police force.

Especially in small towns, police forces are expected to respond to a variety of calls, many that are outside their areas of experience and training. They are responding to domestic disputes, drug overdoses, and mental health crises that they are simply not trained to deal with. We cannot expect a police force to function smoothly and respond to citizen needs when they are acting outside of their scope of duty. This is where reallocation comes in.

The city needs to fund certain mental health workers, crisis counselors, and social workers to respond to these situations. Crisis situations under this scope are more likely to have a positive outcome if the person responding is trained to de escalate and provide empathy and solution based services. We are not helping the residents of Arcata and our most vulnerable populations by having police responding to issues involving disputes in the home, mental health challenges, and drug overdoses. Simply arresting and releasing those that do not have a stable housing situation and access to social sources will not solve any problems.

We need to rebuild the trust between APD and the community. There also needs to be a reexamination of UPD and their presence within our community. The fact that problematic transfers are being hidden behind the redwood curtain means there needs to be public knowledge of police disciplinary files and community members should have oversight into who is providing them with policing services.

Investing in the community will also lower the need for police action in the long run. By providing resources to housing, public health, and education we can create a community that is uplifting all of its citizens and giving them access to basic resources that they need to succeed and thrive.

17. Yes- Arcata’s parks and open spaces is the reason that many people choose to live here and stay. It’s magical to be where the mountains meet the ocean surrounded by redwoods. We need to preserve these spaces for future generations.

18. Yes- as Arcata grows, so does our necessity for more low income housing. Passing measure B is the first necessary step.

19. Yes- we need these essential fire services that will bring back jobs and save lives.

20. As a California teacher and a believer in more progressive taxes, I am a staunch supporter of Prop 15. CA voters passed Prop. 13 in 1978, a massive permanent tax cut for landowners, which based property taxes only on the initial purchase price, not the actual value, and capped allowable increases. This has had devastating impacts on school districts and local government services, which are largely funded by local property taxes. Prop. 15 would repeal Prop. 13 for commercial and industrial properties only, with important exemptions: properties under $3M (i.e., exempting most small businesses or individual owners), farm land, and small businesses from fixture taxes (i.e., not disincentivizing them from improving their businesses). This would net $6.5 to $11.5 billion (60% for cities, counties and special districts, and 40% for schools and community colleges) and make the tax code in California much more fair. Especially in the wake of the pandemic, we need to invest in schools and the community.

21. Increase access to affordable housing and build more options for single individuals on low or fixed incomes, increase access to mental health services, especially for youth within our community, and revitalize the plaza shop spaces with more diverse businesses, restaurants and an increased civic and tourism presence.

22. Yes, learning from your mistakes and using them to grow and expand your knowledge is essential,

23. Yes, I am! I am committed to the community and a born and raised Arcatan. I have chosen to make Arcata my home and I am ready to serve this community.

26. This City of Arcata needs to support and fund projects that improve the livability of Arcata and address the climate crisis that we are facing. Finding ways to encourage people to find alternatives to driving is vital and consistent with our community’s values. This means creating and funding a robust public transportation system and investing in safe bike and pedestrian paths, and expanding the City’s bike share program. Transportation should be accessible and available to all.

29. As a council member, I will work to make Arcata streets more welcoming to pedestrians. During Farmer’s Market, car lanes are closed to allow for use of plaza space by people, not just vehicles. These are some of the plaza’s most packed and successful days. People are enjoying themselves and all Arcata has to offer and buying local goods.

Transforming 8th and 9th Streets between F and I Streets into various parklets and outdoor dining for restaurants in the area. Turning G and H streets to single-lane on the plaza. These steps would allow businesses to expand out and offer parklet dining or sidewalk sales, would allow for local food trucks to have a space to park, and would create a more accessible pedestrian path. Especially in the era of COVID-19, increased access to outdoor dining will allow restaurants to sustain themselves in these uncertain times.

30. As Arcata grows, I think it is important to reimagine how we use space downtown. I think building multi-use structures which could include parking, commercial space, and housing will be essential to Arcata in the face of growth and sea level rise. Arcata needs to build up, as coastal zones are no longer feasible for development.

32. Valley West houses much of Arcata’s population and only gets a fraction of the resources. Arcata needs to focus on civic presence, offering services, improving parks, and beautification of the Valley West area. It is where the majority of hotels are and often the first place that tourists and college families see. Valley West should reflect what is going on in the rest of Arcata.

35. Yes. Growing up in Arcata and later becoming an avid history lover, I always wondered why McKinley was on the plaza in Arcata. Why wasn’t he in McKinleyville? What did he ever do in Arcata? I later learned more deeply about McKinley’s imperialist presidency and subjugation of native populations both in the US and abroad and realized his presence on the Arcata Plaza made little to no sense and he should be rehomed elsewhere to a space or community where his story made sense. Living on Wiyot land I think it was important to address the placement of the statue and reevaluate the message it sent to our native residents. This was only the first step, now it is time to recognize the imperialist legacy and offer education on the topic to Arcata.

38. As a teacher, I see a lot of overlap with the skills of classroom management and running a City Council meeting. It is essential to be tolerant and respectful of opposing viewpoints and observe the guidelines and regulations that are put in place to make council meetings run smoothly. A council must work together to enforce these guidelines and bring order to meetings while still giving everyone an opportunity for their voices to be heard, respectfully.

39. It is not my prerogative to act on strongly held opinions but on facts and evidence. I am willing to take my constituents’ concerns into account but will always act in a way that is based in science, fact, and the improvement of our community.

40. Yes, science.

41. When looking at Arcata and Humboldt County’s economy, it is important to recognize what businesses are booming and to capitalize on that. Cannabis business is successful in Humboldt County and brings in many new jobs and opportunities each year. As more and more states are legalizing marijuana and the popularity of consuming cannabis is becoming less taboo, it is essential for such a legendary area for cultivation to embrace that.

The state taxes on cannabis sales and cultivation is already extremely high. If we over exploit the cannabis industry, these valuable jobs will leave Arcata. Extra taxes on cannabis and cannabis business within Arcata would de-incentivize the growth of cannabis business. Arcata already greatly benefits from sales tax generated by dispensaries. The number of jobs and people working within the cannabis community in Arcata stimulate our local economy by bringing in revenue to local businesses and renting and purchasing property locally.

I see the future of cannabis based tourism really having the opportunity to take off in Humboldt County and especially Arcata. The cannabis cultivation business district here is state of the art and one of a kind. This along with farms located in our breathtaking scenery make Humboldt County and Arcata a destination for the developing field of cannabis tourism. To support this idea of cannabis tourism, I think Arcata needs to embrace the idea of on-site consumption lounges at dispensaries as well. The safe and regulated consumption will take smoking off the streets and out of local parks while creating community hubs for locals and tourists alike.

42. Yes, I believe these institutions provide a space and forum for local business owners to come together, network, and work towards the best possible outcome for the business community. The City Council should be able to use the Chamber and Main St. as resources when making decisions that will impact local business.

43. Wake up and enjoy a cup of locally roasted coffee in my backyard garden. Then, leash up the dog and it’s off walking towards the Arcata Marsh or up to the Community Forest for a calm burst of morning exercise. Hit the farmer’s market to stock up on local produce for dinner and visit some of my favorite plaza shops to see what’s new. Grab some lunch or an afternoon beverage at one of Arcata’s fine eateries and take advantage of all the current, creative, outdoor dining opportunities.

45. I have been a very active member of this community for most of my adult life. For the last three years I have been in the Lost Coast Rotaract Club, sponsored by the local Rotary Club of Eureka. In this organization I have sat on the board and served as President, Vice- President and Public Relations chair. In these positions I have increased my community involvement through many local fundraisers and service projects. I have worked on countless projects in conjunction with local community service clubs and non-profit organizations to address homelessness and food insecurity within our community, work on projects to improve the environment, and continue efforts of beautification in our county. These events have given me a deeper sense of the needs of the people of Arcata and Humboldt County.

47. McCartney

48. Yea

49. As a former English teacher, current History teacher, and lover of grammar, I support the Oxford Comma.















