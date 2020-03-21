Sanity-preserving parks are open, and online

Redwood National and State Parks Modifying Operations to Implement Latest Health Guidance

Crescent City, Calif. – Redwood National and State Parks (RNSP) is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

As of March 20, Redwood National and State Parks remains open; however, visitors should expect limited or no service. All RNSP visitor centers, campgrounds and most restrooms are closed until further notice. No permits will be issued for the Tall Trees Trail or park backcountry camping sites. Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, all other trails, beaches, and day use areas within Redwood National and State Parks will remain open to provide healthy options for the public to enjoy.

While physically being in nature is often the best way to unplug and increase calm and health, for many people worldwide this is not an option during the COVID-19 situation. Therefore, the staff at Redwood National and State Parks will continue to bring the beauty, wonders and fascinating history of our parks to you the “plugged in” way—virtually—via our social media outlets. Go to our park website at: www.nps.gov/redwand then scroll to the bottom of the page to find links to RNSP Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube sites.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Redwood National and State Parks is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) and California State Parks (CDPR) are working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.

The NPS and CDPR urge visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. For updates specifically about Redwood National and State Parks, please check: www.nps.gov/redw and our social media channels for details about park operations. If you have any additional questions about the status of park facilities, operations or programs you can call the park information line at: (707) 464-6101.















