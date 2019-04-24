Safe Routes to School construction starts Wednesday in Sunset neighborhood

SAFE ROUTES TO SCHOOL PROJECT WILL BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

ARCATA – The City of Arcata has announced that the Safe Routes to School Project will begin making infrastructure improvements on Wednesday, April 24.

The Safe Routes to School active transportation project began last year and is focused on pedestrian and bicycle safety education in addition to sidewalk and intersection infrastructure improvements.

Construction work for this project will begin on Wednesday, April 24 at Grant Avenue between Western Avenue and Wilson Street, and additional work will take place at other locations in early May.

The City of Arcata has contracted with RAO Construction Co., for this project that involves the replacement and installation of sidewalk driveways, accessible ramps, signage and striping. The project also includes, but is not limited to, minor roadway excavation, paving, drainage improvements and vegetation removal.

Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on some days the contractor will extend work hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. On days of scheduled work, members of the community are encouraged to follow all directions and traffic control devices within the project area.

More information will be provided as it becomes available, and construction for the project is scheduled to be completed by August 2019.

If problems are encountered with this project, please contact RAO Construction Company Co. at (707) 443-2118 or the City of Arcata at (707) 825-2176. Updates on construction progress and project plans can be viewed at cityofarcata.org.