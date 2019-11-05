RV, propane tanks burn at McKinleyville mobile home park

Arcata Fire District

EARLY MORNING FIRE IN RESIDENTIAL TRAILER PARK

McKinleyville – At approximately 3:54 a.m. this morning, Arcata Fire District responded with three engines and two chief officers to a fire in a travel trailer on the 2300 Block of Central Avenue in McKinleyville. Crews arrived to a fully involvedresidential RV travel trailer with fire spreading to a neighboring trailer and a vehicle parked nearby.

Crews from the McKinleyville station were on scene in less than a minute, immediately began extinguishing the burning RV’s and were able protect two other adjacent travel trailers and other parked vehicles. Firefighters gained control of the fire within 12 minutes. Extinguishment was hampered by multiple propane tanks burning around the trailers. Fire crews confirmed that all occupants were able to exit the trailers and there were no reported injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is likely due to an indoor heating device. Damage is estimated to be approximately $25,900 in property and contents.

SAVE cards were issued to the residents. The SAVE programs is designed to bring immediate relief to disaster victims via a $250 gift card that they can use to purchase food, clothing or other basic necessities such as medicine.

Arcata Fire District would like to thank the Samoa Peninsula and Fieldbrook Fire, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, and PG&E for their assistance.

Arcata Fire District would like to remind the public that if you are in a building that is on fire, first GET OUT, make sure others are out and dial 9-1-1 immediately. If you receive a busy signal, keep calling until you are able to report the situation to a dispatcher.















