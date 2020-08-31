Road raging, rock-throwing bicyclist sought

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata Police are looking for the unidentified bicyclist who attacked another cyclist at the Uniontown Shopping Center Sunday, Aug. 30.

Police Chief Brian Ahearn said that the bicyclist had been passed by his victim while riding in the area of Alliance Road and Spear Avenue, and apparently took offense.

He followed the victim, a Humboldt State student, and when the two arrived at the shopping center, took large rocks from a planter and threw them at the student and his bicycle.

The suspect wore a blue-striped t-shirt, black shorts and a hat, and rode a rust-colored mountain bike.

The incident was captured on security video.

APD may be contacted at (707) 822-2428.

See video of the incident here.

The APD press release:

On Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to the Union Town Shopping Center for a felony assault.

The suspect attacked the victim with large rocks and shattered a shop window, following a bicycle road-rage incident.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect, is encouraged to contact the Arcata Police Department at (707) 822-2428 or the anonymous tip line at (707) 825-2588. A video depicting the suspect and incident can be found on the Arcata Police Department Facebook page.

More photos from the video:















