RN&SP park rangers ask for public’s help with solving $18,000 theft

REDWOOD NATIONAL AND STATE PARKS press release

Park Rangers Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Suspected Thief

TRINIDAD — On Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at approximately 7:40 p.m., a park visitor contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and California State Parks regarding a theft that had just occurred in the College Cove Day Use parking lot within Trinidad State Beach. Park Rangers with Redwood National and State Parks and Patrick’s Point State Park began an investigation.

According to the victim, an unknown female suspect gained access to the victim’s vehicle and stole multiple items valuing over $18,000. The female suspect was confronted by the victim, got into a car driven by an unknown male accomplice and sped out of the parking lot, and came very close to running over the victim in the process.

During this encounter, the victim had a camera recording and was able to capture images of the female suspect and the car as it was being driven away. The female suspect is described as being white or Hispanic with blonde hair, with tattoos on her forearm which appear to be barbed wire.

She was wearing a black shirt, black jacket with white stripes, black pants and white hi-top shoes. The male suspect is described as white or Hispanic with a shaved head. The vehicle they are believed to be driving is a black early 2000’s Honda Accord Coupe.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects, or related criminal activity should contact Ranger Kevin Cather at (707) 407-7487 or Ranger Emily Christian at (707) 465-7346.

California State Parks and National Park Service rangers work tirelessly to increase and maintain park safety in our state and national parks. You can help! Recent public assistance in identifying suspects has helped locate and apprehend criminals damaging park resources and preying on visitors.

Reducing crime not only improves the experience of people visiting our parks from around the world, but also makes our communities safer for us all. Anyone with information regarding any other criminal activity within the parks is urged to contact the park's anonymous tip line at: (707) 465-7353.













≈≈≈

