‘Riotously funny’ circus coming to town





Arcata Playhouse

ARCATA – Flynn Creek Circus will emerge from lock-down and perform in the Creamery District Thursday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 1.

Experience a comedic circus “Fairytale.” Riotously funny, deeply moving and dangerously inspiring, this charmingly fresh all-human circus will be raising their vintage big top in the Creamery District!

Driven by original story line, high caliber artists and powerful imagery, the show is daring, edgy and hilarious. This year's story, “Fairytale,” is an irreverent fable featuring a bombastic unicorn and his estranged back end in a quest to bring the youth back from the void.

Thwarted by the mischievous weaver and the thieving Ravens, and upstaged by his own back end at every turn, our Unicorn's journey takes a bumpy road to redemption. Aerialists, contortionists, jugglers, comedians and acrobats are some of the thrilling acts for this year’s presentation.

Reserve “social bubble’”seating, outdoor atmosphere, and social distancing within the big top space are some of the measures that ensure a fun and comfortable experience for all audiences.

Complete descriptions of pathogen spread prevention can be found at flynncreekcircus.com and are constantly adapting to the local, State and CDC guidelines.

Flynn Creek Circus performances will be held at the Creamery District, 1275 Eighth St. in Arcata, Tickets can be purchased in advance at flynncreekcircus.com.

Flynn Creek Circus will be offering a circus workshop for ages 7 to 15, July 28 to July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Signup information at flynncreekcircus.com.

























































