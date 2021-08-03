Resident in their 30s dies of COVID; public asked to reconsider gatherings

Joint Information Center

HUMBOLDT – A Humboldt County resident in their 30s has died with COVID-19, the youngest local resident to die from the virus. Staff in the Departmental Operations Center extend their sympathies to the person’s family, friends and caregivers.

Thirty-one new cases have been confirmed in the county today, and three new hospitalizations have been reported, including two people in their 60s and one person in their 70s. The total number of county residents who have tested positive for the virus is now 5,269.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman urges residents to consider using safety precautions in their daily activities and to assess the risk of transmission when deciding what activities to continue, given the steep rise in cases and hospitalizations associated with Delta variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently urged event organizers to assess for additional measures, including limiting capacity at gatherings or event postponement in areas of high transmission, such as Humboldt County.

“Everyone is frustrated that this is moving backwards given all the progress made,” Dr. Hoffman said. “Think about what level of risk you can tolerate, what makes sense for yourself, your family, when deciding what activities to continue in public.”

On July 23, Public Health recommended that everyone over the age of two should mask indoors when in public, regardless of vaccination status. Other recommended prevention measures include frequent handwashing, physical distancing in public places, getting tested following an exposure and staying home when sick.

Residents are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as possible. All available vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Vaccine is available by appointment and to walk-ins at Public Health vaccination clinics located throughout the county, and most local pharmacies also offer COVID-19 vaccines. See the Public Health clinic schedule for the next seven days below, and sign up in advance at MyTurn.ca.gov.

Eureka – Thursday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

College of the Redwoods Gym (7351 Tompkins Hill Road)

Pfizer/Moderna

McKinleyville – Friday, Aug. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Six Rivers Brewery (1300 Central Ave.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

*$5 vouchers toward food and drink for those who get vaccinated at this clinic.

McKinleyville – Friday, Aug. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Ace Hardware (2725 Central Ave.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

*$25 gift cards from Ace to those who get vaccinated at this clinic.

Eureka – Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Coast Stand Down (Veterans Memorial Building, 1018 H St.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

Blue Lake – Sunday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Blue Lake Resource Center (111 Greenwood Ave.)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

Eureka – Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eureka Boat Launch (1701 Waterfront Drive under the Hwy. 255 overpass)

Pfizer/Johnson & Johnson

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for children as young as 12 years old. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for those 18 and older. Full protection from the vaccine is achieved two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose series or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.

To check availability of vaccines at local pharmacies, visit vaccines.gov or text a ZIP code to 438829 to find a participating pharmacy nearby. Most pharmacies allow walk-ins.

View the Humboldt County Data Dashboard online at humboldtgov.org/dashboard, or go to humboldtgov.org/DashboardArchives to download today’s data.

For facial covering recommendations and mandates, go to cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/guidance-for-face-coverings.aspx.

For the most recent COVID-19 information, visit cdc.gov or cdph.ca.gov. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org or by contacting [email protected] or calling 707-441-5000.







































































