Replacement jewelry donations sought after Redwood Raks burglary

ARCATA – The Redwood Raks dance studio is accepting donations of jewelry to replace items valued at $3,000 which were taken in a Monday morning burglary. The break-in at the Old Creamery studio left a small concession there gutted, putting at risk educational scholarships offered by the arts non-profit.

Redwood Raks Boardmember/Treasurer Linnea Mandel operates the concession, which offers jewelry and dancewear. She said the stolen jewelry was donated by community supporters and local artists.

She asked members of the public to look out for jewelry offered for sale at flea markets and elsewhere, especially eclectic collections. The stolen items are basically costume jewelry, she said, and likely wouldn't fetch high prices. The pieces may still bear the price tags she placed on every item, which she would instantly recognize.

Mandell had taken test photos of three of the stolen items items the day before the theft (pictured here).

Anyone with information is asked to call Arcata Police at (707) 822-2428.

Meanwhile, Redwood Raks hopes to rebuild the concession with auction items. "If anyone wants to donate, we're happily accepting replacements," Mandell said. Donations will be included in the pending auction.

To donate, contact Mandell at [email protected]. She will respond and arrange for drop-off.

