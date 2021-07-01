Reopening offers tenuous normality as cases rise

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – The state’s June 15 reopening has restored a sense of normality but the pandemic’s end is not in sight and the county’s health officer has said a recent rise in COVID-19 cases may continue.

​During a June 22 COVID update to the Board of Supervisors, Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman reported that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have risen.

​Hoffman told supervisors that just prior to reopening, the county’s case rate saw “drops to lows that we hadn’t seen in many months.”

But the lull didn’t last long and Hoffman said the hike in cases – combined with increased social activity – suggest that “we might see another increase in cases over the coming weeks or months.”

The county’s case rate hit a low of about three cases per 100,000 residents and at the time of the meeting it had increased to five per 100,000.

The testing positivity rate rose from three percent to six percent.

Hoffman said 13 people were in hospital care with COVID-19.

With the combination of the lifting of public health mandates and an incomplete vaccination rate, “A bump in cases is to be expected,” he continued.

​The rising case rate and hospitalizations were flagged by Supervisor Mike Wilson, who warned residents against going unvaccinated.

​“Thirteen hospitalizations currently – that is just so significant,” he said. “Every one of those people were unvaccinated and they were infected by other people who were unvaccinated.”

Persistent pandemic ​​

​The future of the pandemic is uncertain, as drops in U.S. case rates are offset by surges in other countries.

​And the virus continues to evolve into versions that are significantly more contagious and deadly. The latest one to cause surges, even in countries with good vaccination rates, is known as the Delta variant.

​ Its ascent has prompted the World Health Organization to advise even fully vaccinated people to continue wearing masks. The Delta variant makes up 20 percent of U.S. cases and is expected to become a dominant strain.

New versions of the virus are also chipping away at vaccine and medical treatment effectiveness, although it’s believed that vaccines still prevent variants from causing severe illness and death.

That may be temporary, however, and researchers and manufacturers are scrambling to develop booster doses and potentially more effective vaccines.

Optional rules ​

​With the state’s reopening, previous business capacity and social distancing requirements are lifted and vaccinated residents are no longer required to wear masks. But businesses have the option to continue to maintain those precautions.

​They’re required to post masking and other rules with signage and anticipating some resistance, Board Chair Virginia Bass asked residents to respect what businesses and other venues request.

​Hoffman noted that new workplace regulations are also in effect, with employers required to “document the vaccination status of each employee.”

​Employers have options on how to do it. They can allow employees to “self-attest” their vaccination status, require proof of it or dispense with it and just require everybody in the workplace to wear masks.

​The county is among the employers that will follow the new rules. Human Resources Director Linda Le said that with a workforce of 2,400 people, implementing the new standards will be a “monumental” task.

​Last week saw confirmation of 73 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 4,533. There were nine more hospitalizations, bringing that total to 208.

​Two more residents, both over 80 years old, died of COVID-19 with the death total reaching 50.

​















