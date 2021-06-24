Reopening in full swing as COVID risks remain

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Marking what Humboldt County’s health officer calls a “milestone,” the state’s coronavirus stay at home order, risk tier system and almost all restrictions have been lifted, leaving infection control up to individuals and businesses that choose to require it.

​The shift from away from public health mandates began June 15, when a new state public health order took effect.

​Its premise is that COVID-19 vaccines are “effective in preventing infection, disease, and spread.”

But there’s still risk, according to the order, as “unvaccinated persons are more likely to get infected and spread the virus.”

For now, new rules are geared toward returning the state to the social and economic life it had before March 2020, when the stay at home order and its restrictions were issued.

Masks are no longer required for vaccinated people except on public transit, and in school, health care and other group settings.

The unvaccinated must continue to wear masks.

Deciding who’s who is left up to the operators of businesses and other venues. Businesses can allow patrons to “self-attest” their vaccination status, ask for vaccination verification or continue to require masks.

To facilitate verification, the state has launched a website that confirms the information on a vaccination card and gives its holder a QR code. It can be scanned to prove vaccination.

In most places, there are no longer any public health rules on capacity limits or physical distancing.

Restrictions will still apply to “mega events” and school and youth group settings, as there is no authorized vaccine for those under 12 years old.

On June 18, revised workplace regulations were approved and described in a county press release. Subject to verification, vaccinated workers don’t have to wear masks.

Physical distancing and barriers aren’t required unless there’s an outbreak and “upon request, employers must provide unvaccinated employees with respirators at no cost for voluntary use.”

​During a June 16 virtual press conference, county Public Health Officer Dr. Ian Hoffman described the reopening as “a real milestone” and predicted a “continued decline in COVID over the coming weeks and months.”

​He said that’s due to the “last protective measure that we have against COVID-19” – vaccination. But it’s still in development.

​“This is not over yet – we’re still working on vaccinating our community,” said Hoffman.

​A new strategy of taking vaccination to where people gather is being implemented at Humboldt Crabs games.

​A press release from Senator Mike McGuire states that Humboldt’s COVID-19 rates are “still too high” and a July 2 “ballpark vaccination clinic” includes free game tickets and a “scrumptious hot dog dinner” to the first 100 shot recipients.

​As of the end of last week, 44 percent of the county’s population was fully vaccinated, an increase of about two percent from the previous week.

​At the start of the news conference, Public Information Officer Meriah Miracle reported that there had been seven additional COVID-19 hospitalizations and one more death since the last press conference a week earlier.

​But although Hoffman acknowledged that “this virus has surprised us in the past,” he said re-imposing restrictions is “highly unlikely” because doing so would be based on a hospitalization surge that challenges capacity.

​It’s “hard to see that happening without some other major change like a new variant that could get around the vaccine’s defenses,” he continued.

​Variants have already shown ability to adapt to naturally-induced immune system response. Some reduce the effectiveness of vaccines but serious illness is still prevented if both doses of a double-dose vaccine have been given.

The vaccine confidence expressed in the state’s new health order has a caveat. It warns of “high levels of transmission in other parts of the world” and the steadily multiplying coronavirus variants.

The order notes the “possibility of vaccine escape,” or ability to overcome vaccine protection.

Between June 12 and June 17, the county confirmed 50 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,462. There was no COVID-19 report on June 18 due to being a holiday.

The county’s hospitalization total was at 199. There were two more deaths, of residents in their 60s and 70s.















