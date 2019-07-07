Regs favor small outdoor grows

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – ​Humboldt County’s regulations for hemp cultivation will focus on making them as simple as possible for small-scale outdoor farmers – an approach could be carried over to psychoactive cannabis cultivation.

​The county’s Board of Supervisors approved extending a hemp cultivation ban by six months, which is the length of time it will take to draft and approve new regulations.

​Having previously approved a 45-day ban and then a 45-day extension of it, supervisors expect the six-month moratorium to be the last one needed.

​Though somewhat controversial at first, the moratorium is now seen as a way to ward off the impacts that new regulations will control.

​The generator noise and glaring light from greenhouse cultivation is a main concern. And Planning Director John Ford told supervisors that based on input from two public meetings, his department is considering a “two-tier” approach to regulating hemp cultivation.

​One tier would promote “the idea of a very small-scale cultivator with an existing homestead on the property and where the cultivation is less than 5,000 square feet,” said Ford.

​Such an operation would be subject to a minimal review, with an over-the-counter permit or registration with the county agricultural commissioner, he continued.

​“That is the angle we’re shooting for, to allow the small cultivator be permitted without much regulation,” he said.

​Ford added that he expects a similar approach will be requested for recreational and medicinal cannabis and “we’re prepared to be thinking in those terms.”

​The second tier of hemp regulation would be for larger-scale cultivators, with a more involved permitting review.

​The hemp being grown in Humboldt is for medicinal use and high in cannabidiol or CBD. Industrial hemp grown for food and fiber is similarly very low in psychoactive THC but is produced in higher quantities, on large tracts of land.

​Supervisor Estelle Fennell was at the public meetings and said a distinction between medicinal and industrial hemp was made.

​“One of the requests that we heard at the meetings is, let’s figure out the CBD hemp part before we go to the food and fiber part,” she continued. “But for purposes of today’s discussion, it’s pretty clear that we must extend this moratorium if we’re to get it right.”

​Fennell added that another reason for extending the moratorium is that there’s confusion about whether federal legality of hemp includes hemp produced for ingestion and whether it can be transported across state lines.

​Outdoor-only hemp regulations are being considered and Supervisor Steve Madrone said he supports generally dis-incentivizing mixed light and indoor cultivation.

He would support lowering excise taxes for all outdoor growing from $1 a square foot to five cents and raising the taxes from $2 to $10 a square foot for mixed light and from $3 to $20 a square foot for indoor.

Indoor growing is the most difficult type to regulate, he continued, except in the City of Arcata, whose voters approved a tax on excessive residential energy use.

“But in the rest of county and all the other cities, that doesn’t exist and I’m frankly aware of a lot of indoor stuff going on all over the place that our current ordinances don’t really regulate,” said Madrone.

“You can give the sheriff the addresses,” said Board Chair Rex Bohn.

“Believe me, I’ve been working on some things in that regard,” Madrone replied.

Supervisor Mike Wilson agreed that the county’s regulations should enforce environmental protection and rein in the use of generators and electric lighting.

Noting that the county “went through a lot of process” with its commercial cannabis ordinances to protect watersheds and wildlife habitat, Wilson said the county is nevertheless “really having a hard time getting our hands around” the impacts of nighttime lighting.

“So I’m really concerned about how this moves forward in terms of protecting our wildlife values, and really, our neighborhood values,” he continued.

Bohn said the complaint he’s heard the most about is odor. But another complexity of regulating hemp is that growing it under standard farming practices is arguably covered by right to farm laws, which legally protects farmers from nuisance complaints.

​Public comment on the extension and update on drafting hemp regulations was minimal but Terra Carver of the Humboldt County Growers Alliance said the group supports extending the moratorium.















