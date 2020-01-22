Registration open for Silver Anniversary Godwit Days

Godwit Days

ARCATA – Online registration is now open at godwitdays.org for the 25th Annual Godwit Days Spring Migration Bird Festival, to be held April 17 to 19 at the Arcata Community Center. Pre- and post-festival events extend the core dates from April 15 to 21.

To recognize this milestone, Godwit Days has gone all out to offer many new field trips: east to Orleans and the “G-O” Road; north to Orick and Redwood National Park, Del Norte County “Classic,” and Trinidad seabirds; and south to Shelter Cove and Garberville.

Other new events focus on coastal butterflies, wildlife photography and videography, the Humboldt Botanical Garden, “avian hotspots” in Eureka, and tips and tricks for beginning birders.

The 2020 program incorporates many aspects of the animals and habitats that make up our beautiful North Coast. The line-up consists of nearly 90 field trips, workshops, lectures, and events like the “Big Day,” where participants travel by van around Humboldt County to spot more than 100 bird species.

Many popular annual field trips are offered again, including Spotted Owls and Shorebird Spectacle at the Marsh.

The program is not limited to birds, with sessions focusing on bats, butterflies, dragonflies, reptiles and amphibians, conifers and other native plants, and dune ecology.

Leaders are trained professionals, local biologists, and experts in birds and other wildlife habits and identification. Our enthusiastic leaders, termed “Field Guides,” lead small groups averaging between 12 and 20 on trips through the redwoods, along the coast or rivers, next to mudflats, to our world-renowned Arcata Marsh (one of them a tribute to the recently deceased Humboldt State ornithology professor Stan Harris), and much more.

The 2020 festival artwork was designed by well-known local wildlife illustrator Gary Bloomfield. It features a group of Marbled Godwits flying against a setting sun.

Visit godwitdays.org to review the event schedule and online registration, before trips fill up. Registration also can be done by phone at (707) 826-7050 or 1-800-908-WING (9464).















