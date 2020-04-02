Redwood Acres Fair, Junior Livestock Auction canceled

Redwood Acres Fairgrounds

The Ninth Agricultural District, Board of Directors, must sadly announce the cancellation of the June 2020 Redwood Acres Fair and Junior Livestock Auction.

This was a very difficult decision, but in light of the Department of Health and Human Services notice on March 30, which suspended all public events, and provided no estimate of when the order might be lifted, the Board felt this was the best course of action. The Fair is an annual tradition, and its cancellation is a blow to all of us. However, the health and safety of our community come first.

Since the Fair must be canceled this year, alternatives for 4-H and FFA students to sell their animals in an online sale format are being discussed, but due to the complexity of this option, this may not get organized successfully. Thus, affected students should explore additional methods to independently market their livestock with direct, private sales.

If the Junior Livestock Auction can be arranged as an online, remote event, The Fair will notify the community immediately. Don’t hesitate to contact Redwood Acres CEO Ben Brown with any questions or concerns, [email protected] , (707) 445-3037 ex. 1.

In addition to the loss of the Junior Livestock Auction, approximately 30 thousand patrons will be disappointed with this 2020 closure. Canceled events and entertainment included: Carnival, Los Moralitos Circus, The Butterfly Kingdom, jugglers and circus entertainers, food vendors, youth art contest, flower contest, displays by local nonprofits and clubs.

To all of you, we convey our heartfelt concerns, but together we will pull through and as our collective health heals, we can start working on the 2021 Fair and Junior Livestock Auction. Meanwhile, remember to watch for an alternative, remote online event to salvage this year’s auction for involved 4-H and FFA students.















