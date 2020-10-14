Red Flag Warning issued for the mountains of Humboldt and beyond



Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for increased fire danger effective from tonight at 11 p.m. through Friday at 11 a.m. for the mountains of Humboldt and nearby counties.

Strengthening winds, higher temperatures and lower humidity will increase fire danger across the mountain ridges of northwest California and southern Lake County. The warning is for elevations of 1,500 feet and higher.

“Fast moving wildfires will be possible as a result over Trinity, eastern Mendocino and much of Lake County as gusts increase to 20 to 40 mph during the overnight hours,” states the warning on the NWS website. “Meanwhile, fuel dryness is more uncertain farther north across northern Humboldt into interior Del Norte County. However, the dry airmass combined with ongoing long-term drought support the potential for critical fire weather conditions despite wetting rainfall occurring during the last week."

The NWS is forecasting “East to northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts from 25 to 35 mph.”

The NWS states that there will be “daytime humidity values from 10 to 20 percent with poor overnight recoveries expected. Good humidity recoveries likely across drainages and valley floors.... Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.”

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” states the NWS.

Arcata, meanwhile, will have sunny skies and a gentle breeze, according to the the forecast.

The NWS is forecasting that in Arcata Thursday, Oct. 15, it will be sunny with a high near 76 degrees. There will be a calm north northwest wind of 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday will also be pleasant in Arcata, with a high of 78 and a light breeze.

The high in Arcata on Saturday is expected to be 71 degrees.

