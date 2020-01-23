RCEA addresses energy resilience, solar power

Redwood Coast Energy Authority

EUREKA – Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA) is presenting a public workshop on battery storage systems on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., upstairs in room 203 at the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center, 921 Waterfront Dr., Eureka. RCEA Project Manager Mike Avcollie will be the lead presenter.

Since the recent Public Safety Power Shutoffs, Humboldt County residents have been asking how they can make their homes and businesses more energy resilient, how they can utilize the electricity from their solar panels when the grid is down, how vehicle-to-home storage solutions work, and where to start when investing in a battery storage system.

This workshop will address these questions, and staff will be available for individual questions after the hour-long presentation. Battery vendors are encouraged to display their products.

Next month, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is set to roll out changes to its battery storage incentives through the Self Generation Incentive Program (SGIP).

These changes will focus on storage for microgrids and simpler emergency back-up systems, especially for lower-income customers and customers with critical resiliency needs.

Qualified low-income residential customers will be able to apply for the new incentives by March 1, 2020 and commercial/industrial/government customers by April 1, 2020.

There will also be brief updates on four of RCEA’s solar programs that support locally produced, sustainable electricity and pave the way for battery storage opportunities.

Details on all these programs can also be found on RCEA’s website:

• Net Energy Metering for residential and commercial solar customers

• Feed-In Tariff Program for new, local renewable generation projects under 1 MW (megawatt)

• Local Public Agency Solar Program helps agencies access funding for solar arrays and battery storage

• 2.25 MW solar array with battery storage at the California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County Airport

The Battery Storage Basics workshop will be the first in a speaker series designed to answer Humboldt County’s critical energy questions. Refreshments will be provided.

The Redwood Coast Energy Authority is a local government joint powers agency whose members include the County of Humboldt, all local cities, and the Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District. The Energy Authority’s purpose is to develop and implement sustainable energy initiatives that reduce energy demand, increase energy efficiency, and advance the use of clean, efficient and renewable resources available in the region.

For more information or speaker series topics, contact Redwood Coast Energy Authority Community Strategies Manager Nancy Stephenson at (707) 269-1700 ext. 352 or [email protected].















