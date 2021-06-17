Rain dampens Crabs’ parade of victories – games resume this week

Richard LaPreziosa

Mad River Union

ARCATA – I didn’t think they would play at all Sunday. But if they did play I knew I didn’t want to sit out in the rain the whole time so I didn’t mind being a little late.

By the time I tooled down F Street getting closer to the Arcata Ball Park I could see Crabs fans in rain ponchos leaving the game and headed for their cars.

The Crabs and Seals had made it through one inning before the game was called.

And this wasn’t the first rainout of the weekend. Friday night’s game against Seals Baseball from San Francisco was also rained out. So Saturday turned into a double header.

You know, when these Crabs get a chance to play they’re actually pretty good! They dropped their season opener last week and since then it’s been wins, wins, wins. Both games Saturday were won by Humboldt.

Game one was another strong effort by Crabs pitcher Cole Tremain. He’s off to a great start this summer season, winning both games he pitched in. Saturday he struck out nine batters and only allowed one run. The final score was 3-1 in favor of the Crabs, a low scoring affair that would not reflect how the afternoon game would go.

Cade Van Allen was the starting pitcher for game two, and he performed well surrendering only two runs but it was the 8th inning that would be the story of this game.

With the Crabs leading by a run the Seals put a new pitcher on the mound who promptly gave up the ever ominous lead off walk to Crabs batter Aidan Morris.

After an Ethan Smith single and another walk to load the bases the Seals walked in a run to give Humboldt a 4-2 lead, and all before the Crabs recorded a single out for the inning.

Another walk, another single and a sacrifice fly ­- not exactly an offensive explosion, but it did total 6 runs for the Crabs to make the final score 9-2 Crabs.

When you add in two mid-week wins against the Bay Area Force, a first year team from Alameda, the Crabs are off to a six win, one loss record. The hope to continue their hot start with a four game series against the Seattle Studs starting Thursday at the Arcata Ball Park.















