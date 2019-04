Mad River Union

HUMBOLDTSTATE – This poem was recited before Humboldt State's University Senate at its Tuesday, April 16 meeting.

RADIOCIDE

by James Floss

Unspeakable violence

Occurred yesterday as

A culture was snuffed

Roots rich it had, a

Rhizome Rhapsody, a

Convivial confluence

Unspeakable harm

Was done to our home

Voices familiar silenced

A culture guillotined

A half-century censured

A crime against community