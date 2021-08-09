Racing season continues at Redwood Acres with limited crowd size

Redwood Acres

EUREKA – Redwood Acres Raceway will once again be the place to be this Saturday August 14 as the 2021 season continues. Papé Machinery is the presenting sponsor for this weekend’s event as all local classes of late models, Legends, bombers, mini stocks and roadrunners will be in action.

Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, grandstand attendance for Saturday’s race will be limited to 50 percent capacity. Raceway officials highly urge race fans to purchase tickets before Saturday. Admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased on RacinTheAcres.com as well as Automasters and Don’s Rent-All in Eureka, McKinleyville Barber Shop in McKinleyville and JC Auto in Fortuna. Tickets will be available at the gate Saturday unless all pre-sale tickets have been sold.

An additional race date has been added to this year’s schedule. The September Legends Of The Redwoods event will now be a two-day show with races on Friday September 10 and Saturday September 11. Redwood Acres Raceway had its biggest turnout of Legends cars ever in the most recent event on July 31 with over 20 cars showing up. With additional prize money being on the line, raceway officials are hopeful the two-day event will attract as many if not more Legends drivers.

Redwood Acres Raceway has also finalized the location and date for the 2021 awards banquet. The banquet will be held at the Elks Lodge on Sunday November 7 at 5:00 PM. Additional details will be provided at a later date.

Gates will open Saturday at 4:00 PM with racing starting at 5:30 PM. The event will be live streamed on YouTube and on Redwood Acres Raceway’s Facebook page. You can also follow RAR on Twitter @RacinTheAcres.

























































