Public meeting set for HSU’s Trinity Children’s Center project

ARCATA – A public meeting will be held on Humboldt State's Trinity Children's Center and Child Development Lab Project Thursday, July 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Meeting information is as follows:

• By computer: humboldtstate.zoom.us/j/86803292685?pwd=SEJadmZhK3V1aCthaEdnME9ldk1Tdz09

• By phone: 1-669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 868 0329 2685

Passcode: 538935

The updated project would involve the partial demolition, rehabilitation, and modernization of the Trinity Annex to adaptively reuse the complex as a Childcare Center and Child Development Lab.

The historic Arcata hospital is dilapidated and loaded with hazardous materials such as asbestos and lead paint. An Asbestos and Lead-Based Paint and Lead-Glazed Ceramic Tile Survey Report, one of many documents available online in connection with the project, documents the extensive contamination, and offers views of the deteriorating structure.

The project would house programs currently provided on the main HSU campus. The Childcare Center and Child Development Lab program would be moved from four existing buildings on campus, including the Mary Warren House, Baiocchi House, Toddler Annex, and Swetman Child Development Lab. The buildings would remain in place and become vacant.

The proposed building complex would measure approximately 13,600 square feet in size and up to 25 feet in height. Approximately 8,100 square feet would be demolished, with approximately 9,800 square feet of the existing building would remain, and an approximately 3,800 square foot addition would be built on the eastern side of the renovated Annex.

The new building footprint and layout would provide the space required to accommodate the new Child Development Lab classroom and associated rooms. The project proposes to demolish all annexes and additions built after the original hospital was constructed in 1944. The project would relocate the existing bus stop, shelter, and bench on 14th Street to B Street, and would provide an accessible path from the Trinity Annex to the public right-of-way and transit on B Street.

The project would also provide two HSU General Permit parking lots with 47 standard parking spaces, one van accessible space, and one standard accessible space. The project would be developed in two phases: Phase 1 would entail the demolition and hazardous materials abatement of the east wing of the Trinity Annex, and Phase 2 would entail the renovation and construction of the Trinity Center. Construction would last approximately 13 months.

Project documents available online

• Current Environmental Review (2021)

• Notice of Intent

• Draft Initial Study and Mitigated Negative Declaration with Appendices

• Previous Environmental Review (2017)

• Draft Environmental Impact Report with Appendices

• Notice Of Preparation:Trinity Annex Environmental Impact Report

• Trinity Annex Initial Study

• Trinity Annex Initial Study Appendices

• Project Description

facilitymgmt.humboldt.edu/trinity-childrens-center-and-child-development-lab-project

More Trinity views from the Asbestos and Lead-Based Paint and Lead-Glazed Ceramic Tile Survey Report:















































