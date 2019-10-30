PSPS update: Arcata, most of Humboldt gets to stay lit

According to the City of Arcata and Humboldt County, PG&E is now saying that "most" Humboldt communities won't be affected by tonight's Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). Says the city:

Humboldt County PG&E Public Safety Power Outage Update

5:45 PM, UPDATE: PG&E has confirmed that most of Humboldt County is now out of scope for the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) scheduled for today, Tuesday, October 29. As of now, PG&E expects power to remain energized in the City of Arcata.

There are still communities in Humboldt County who have not been restored from the previous PSPS event, and PG&E hopes to re-energize power for those without power tonight.

Arcata residents are encouraged to continue to be prepared for future power outages. We will continue to communicate with the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services for updates regarding future PSPS activity.

Please note that this information is subject to change at any time. Members of the community should be prepared for a PSPS event in the case the information provided by PG&E changes.

To sign up for emergency notifications via CodeRed Alerts, click here. To sign up for Humboldt ALERT, click here.

Community members who have signed up for City News eNotifications will receive updates via email or text message.

County: Humboldt off the hook for now

PG&E power outage Tuesday evening UPDATE

