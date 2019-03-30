Profiles in Citizenship: A life committed to ceaseless activism

Delphine Dither

Mad River Union AF

ARCATA, April 1, 2019 – An area man’s life of activism is inspiring others to make the world a better place in word and deed.

Jeff Jurgle, a Sunny Brae resident, didn’t invent his immersive brand of activism. He took a cue from those who stand for peace on the Plaza, recognizing the power of a positive presence in bringing about change.

After standing with them for a while, Jurgle didn’t see much difference in sitting on a nearby bench rather than standing. After sitting for peace, he realized that his favorite cable TV cooking show was coming on soon, so he figured he’d continue his stalwart vigil while enjoying the comfort of his sofa.

Waking up at 2:30 a.m. covered in Cheet-o’s crumbs, he realized that he’s gotten so good at pacifist activism that he could do it in his sleep. So, crawling off to bed, he dedicated the remainder of his night’s slumbers to reconciliation among warring factions in the Nigerian state of Taraba.

The next morning when he got up to make breakfast, Jurgle realized that there was no point in letting the activity go to waste, so he brewed his morning coffee to help save the rare, threatened Vaquita marine mammal.

As a bonus initiative, Jurgle buttered his toast to promote gender equity among Cincinnati-area welding schools.

From that point on, Jurgle found opportunities to make the world a better place in virtually every routine task.

He drive to work that day to protest living conditions among apricot farmers in western Uzbekistan, took a smoke break to raise awareness of malaria prevention in sub-Saharan Africa and stole a few bites of someone’s tuna salad in the break room fridge to show solidarity with striking Peruvian zinc miners.

Arriving home, Jurgle kicked the neighbor’s cat off his porch to enhance regulatory guidelines on interstate shipping of cultured sauerkraut.

Though his dinner prep consisted of nuking a chicken pot pie, Jurgle managed to leverage the act to support a half-dozen or more worthy causes, charities and political initiatives.

Concluding the evening with a bout of porn viewing, Jurgle dedicated the activity to improved standards for automotive headlights.















