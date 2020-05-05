Princess the Pig killer Jeffery Miller sentenced to 2 years, 8 months

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – Jeffery Cody Miller, who butchered a beloved family pig that wandered onto his custody on March 23, 2019, was sentenced today in Humboldt County Superior Court.

Miller was convicted of animal cruelty and being a felon in possession of a firearm during the killing of the Hogan's family's pet pig, Princess.

The beloved pet had wandered away while its owners were out of town, and was left in Miller's protective custody by Arcata Police. Rather than hold the animal for return to its owners as arranged, he immediately slaughtered it.

Though he had told police he'd slit Princess's throat, the pig's skull had a bullet hole in it. A firearm confiscated by police bore Miller's DNA, and had his initials scratched onto the barrel.

Judge Chris Wilson sentenced Miller to two years in state prison for the animal cruelty, and two years for the firearm charge. The sentences will run concurrently. Miller will get credit for 712 total days served, based on the 356 days he's been in jail, applied to each of the two counts.

An additional 8-month consecutive term was added for probation violation, for a total of 2 years, 8 months in prison.

Princess's owner, Carrie Hogan, said in her statement to the court that Miller has a poor awareness of right and wrong, noting that he laughed during his preliminary hearing. She said he "sees others as objects," as reflected by his criminal history.

She said the family was left "reeling in disbelief and horror" on learning of the killing of the family pet. Princess had been raised as a show pig, with no intention to for her to be slaughtered.

A restitution hearing will be held in Humboldt County Superior Court Courtroom 5 on May 19 at 8:30 a.m.

Developing, more to come...















