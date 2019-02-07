Prime Arcata business locations available

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The ceaseless churn in building occupancy has made available for tenancy some choice Arcata business spaces.

Belle Starr

Longtime Plaza women’s clothing store Belle Starr has consolidated its operations at its Eureka store, leaving vacant the prime retail spot at 863 H St. on the Plaza’s west side.

Owner Alex Stillman said the 2,200 square foot space can be modified to suit a new tenant. Interested parties may make inquiries via co-owner Kelly Carlin at (707) 267-8153.

Feuerwerker Building

Around the corner at 854 Ninth St., the ground floor of the Feuerwerker Building has been vacant for years, though it saw brief use during the last holiday season as an art market with proceeds benefiting Arcata House Partnership.

Building co-owner Jeff Stebbins has drafted plans for refurbishing the 5,000-square-foot space, including subdividing it. But all that depends on the needs of any prospective tenant.

Stebbins said one possible tenant has expressed interest, but he’d like to hear from more. “We’d love to have a restaurant or deli move in,” he said.

Once a tenant is secured, he said, the dysfunctional entrance alcove can be modified accordingly. It has long served as a refuge for street folks, collecting garbage and other waste and triggering complaints from neighbors and passersby. The space boasts lots of area foot traffic, plus alley access.

“We’d definitely love to get some great, fantastic business in there,” Stebbins said.

Anyone interested in Feuerwerker tenancy may call (206) 914-8332.

Ten Pin Building

This Saturday, Feb. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., North Coast Co-op is holding a Spring Cleaning Sale (click link to see items for sale) at the Ten Pin Building, formerly Arcata Bowl, located at Eighth and K streets. The building has served as the Arcata store’s warehouse for five years, but is being vacated as part of an economy drive for the financially challenged supermarket.

Owner Tom Perrett said he classifies the 10,000-square-foot building as “Deluxe Warehouse Office,” which is just what Co-op has been using it for.

According to Perrett, skylights throughout bring lots of sun, and electric lights aren’t needed during the day. The building contains the original refurbished “Arcata Bowl” neon sign, original bowling lane countertops and lunch tables with the diamond inlay still in place.

Ten Pin also includes kitchen and dining rooms, “ample” bathrooms, a loading door, full HVAC, lots of parking, an amazing giant neon bowling pin and is handicapped accessible. Those interested may call (707) 633-5326 or email [email protected]















