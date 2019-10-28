Power resumes, but only for a while – latest announcements

City of Arcata announcement

3:30 PM, UPDATE: Power has been restored throughout most of Arcata and PG&E is currently working to restore power throughout Humboldt County.

We have also been notified that another weather event may take place on Tuesday, October 29 approximately between 4:30 and 6 AM, which may result in another PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). As always, the information and time estimates provided by PG&E are subject to change at any moment. We encourage residents to continue to be prepared for an extended power outage which could last for several days.

The City of Arcata Community Relief Center (CRC) at the Arcata Community Center will remain open today, Monday, October 28, until 6 PM. The Arcata Community Center is located at 321 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway.

If power is de-energized tomorrow, Tuesday, October 29, the City of Arcata CRC will be open from 8 AM to 8 PM daily until power is restored. This CRC will provide charging stations for medical devices, medical treatments and charging stations for cell phones, with priority given to those with medical needs. The center is heated and community members in need of a place to warm up are encouraged to visit the CRC.

Arcata House Partnership will continue to offer meals to community members in need tonight, Monday, October 28, until 6 PM. Meals are being provided at two locations including the Arcata Community Center and The Arcata House Partnership Annex, located at 501 9th Street in Arcata. They will be delivering meals to community members with mobility or transportation challenges, please call 707-298-7610 or 707-822-2424 to arrange for meal delivery. They served meals to over 800 residents yesterday, and their need for food is growing. They are currently seeking volunteers and donations of food and ice in anticipation of the potential PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) . Please call 707-298-7610 to make a donation.

Power at Humboldt State University campus has been restored, however campus remains closed. Classes and all scheduled activities are canceled through the end of the day on Tuesday, October 29. For Humboldt State University power outage updates, please visit humboldt.edu or call 707-826-INFO (4636).

While power remains restored, Arcata residents are encouraged to:

Restock emergency supplies including medication, food, water, fuel, etc.

Charge all critical devices

Make arrangements for medical needs

Pump septic tanks (if you have private sewer systems)

Sign up for emergency notifications via CodeRed Alerts here and Humboldt ALERT here

We will continue to update our website as new information becomes available. Community members who have signed up for City News eNotifications will receive updates via email or text message. To sign up for City News eNotifications, please click here.

Arcata House Partnership announcement

Arcata House Partnership served more than 800 individuals yesterday and demand is growing today! To continue food assistance throughout the remainder of the outage, we need your help. We are in need of additional food supplies, ice, and volunteers. Come by the Annex at 501 9th Street in Arcata or call (707) 298-7610.

We are serving food from noon to 6 p.m. daily for the duration of the outage at the Annex, the Arcata Community Center, and from our Lunch Box truck circulating throughout Arcata. Please spread the word to anyone who needs assistance or who would like to help.

We are delivering food to individuals with mobility and transportation challenges.

Humboldt State announcement

Power has been restored on campus. However, campus remains CLOSED and classes are CANCELED at least through the end of the day Tuesday, Oct. 29. There are NO exceptions.

PG&E has indicated that another county-wide power shutdown is probable the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 29 due to predicted weather conditions in nearby counties.

**Please be aware this timeline is an estimate only and could change, depending on a variety of factors including weather and PG&E operational needs.**

As a reminder, please be careful if traveling during or after a power shutdown. Traffic and street lights may be out and there may be wildfires and shutdowns in other regions. You are encouraged to check PG&E and your hometown county website for updated information on any power shutdown, and CalTrans for updates on road conditions and closures.

The Student Recreation Center will reopen today temporarily around 4 p.m. until midnight. Students, staff, faculty, and their families are welcome to eat for free at the J until campus reopens. Parking permits are not required on campus during a shutdown.

