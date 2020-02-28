‘Powders and Time’ is Rick Benoit’s latest book

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata dentist Richard Edward Benoit is also a twice-published author. He obtained a degree in biology, then continued his studies to earn a doctorate in dental surgery. He gardens and writes, and is always captivated by the wonders of science and the beauty of nature.

The Pulvology series was inspired by his children and was one of the ways Benoit brought science into their lives, making it fun and exciting. His first book in the series, A Pinch of Powder, won a gold decree from the 2017 Mom’s Choice Awards and a bronze citation from the 2017 Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards. Powders and Time is the second book in the series. A plot summary:

After his accident with Mrs. Simonson’s powder, Jim struggles to understand the abilities he’s secretly gained. Then a terrible event hurtles him into a distant place, requiring others to rush to his aid. But saving Jim isn’t easy, not when he’s been promised he could rule the world if he’d simply embrace a sinister plan — an offer almost too difficult to turn down.

