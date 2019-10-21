Popular Arcata sound engineer Russ Cole suffers heart attack; fundraising planned

Bob Doran

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Last Saturday, while driving up U.S. Highway 101 to attend a friend’s memorial at Moonstone Beach, soundman extraordinaire Russ Cole felt a strange pain under his arms, something he’s experienced a couple of times the day before. He sensed he had to do something about it ASAP and took the Giuntoli Lane offramp to head to Mad River Community Hospital.

He was about to have a major heart attack. MRCH quickly transferred him to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, where a traveling cardiology specialist put in a stent.

Everything went smoothly with the procedure and the man once known on radio station KHSU as Gus Mozart, host of “The Music Box,” was on the long road to recovery.

As the current edition of the Union was being put to bed, Russ was resting in a hospital bed. A legion of supporters in the local music world were to gather Monday evening at Plaza Grill to plan fundraising. Everyone wants to be part of this community effort to help Russ get well soon. He will.

More details to follow.















