Pony Express Days is canceled, but you can still get a BBQ dinner

Want to celebrate Pony Express Days with a yummy dinner? The members of the Dow’s Prairie Grange will be serving a delicious BBQ Beef sandwich on Saturday, June 5 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for $15. The meal comes with homemade potato salad, homemade BBQ sauce on the side, a wedge of watermelon and an ice cream cup for that first taste of summer. The meals will be available for pick up at the Dow’s Prairie Grange at 3995 Dow’s Prairie Road by drive-thru. Meal tickets should be purchased in advance. Orders can be placed on the website dowsprairiegrange.org, on their Facebook page or by going to https://06-05-2021BBQBeefSandwich.cheddarup.com. The money being raised is in support of building improvements and a Girl Scout’s Gold Award project to build a new ADA ramp and put in handicapped parking at the Dow’s Prairie Grange in McKinleyville. Lacie, an Ambassador Girl Scout in Troop 70181, has already begun preliminary work on this much needed and massive project. With community service and spirit at the heart of being a Grange member, donations of canned food and non-perishable snacks for the teen crisis pantry at MHS will be gratefully accepted. For more information about the dinner, call (707) 840-0100.







































































