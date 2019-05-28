Pony Express Days: Dance, parade and more in McKinleyville



Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – McKinleyville celebrates the 51st annual Pony Express Days today, May 29 through Sunday, June 2.

This year’s event, sponsored by the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce, includes familiar favorites like the Chili Cook-off, Dance, Pancake Breakfast, Parade, Festival and the Gymkhana, with a few changes planned.

Returning this year for the 51st Anniversary is the Firefighter’s Mini-Muster, a much loved family friendly event.

Serving as this year’s Grand Marshals are Kim and Ryan Sundberg, the winners of the 2019 Azalea Award. Look for them in Saturday’s parade. Below is a schedule of events:

WEDNESDAY, May 29

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Firefighter’s Mini-Muster

Pierson Park - Upper parking lot, 1608 Pickett Rd., McKinleyville

THURSDAY, May 30

• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Chili Cook-Off

McKinleyville Shopping Center, 1500 City Center Rd., McKinleyville

FRIDAY, May 31

• 8 p.m. to midnight

Dance

Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville

SATURDAY, June 1

• 8 to 11 a.m.

Pancake Breakfast

Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd., McKinleyville

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gymkhana

McKinleyville Rodeo Grounds on Kjer Road, north of the airport

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open House

McKinleyville Fire Station

• 11 a.m.

Pony Express Days Parade

Central Avenue from Murray Rd. to School Rd.

• Noon to 4 p.m.

Pony Express Days Festival & Saloon

Pierson Park

• 1 to 3 p.m.

Horseshoe Tournament

Pierson Park horseshoe pits

• 3 p.m.

Presentation of Parade Winners & MSPTO No Event

Pierson Park Stage

SUNDAY, June 2

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gymkhana

McKinleyville Rodeo Grounds on Kjer Road, north of the airport





































