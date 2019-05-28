Pony Express Days: Dance, parade and more in McKinleyville

Mad River Union
McKINLEYVILLE – McKinleyville celebrates the 51st annual Pony Express Days today, May 29 through Sunday, June 2.
This year’s event, sponsored by the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce, includes familiar favorites like the Chili Cook-off, Dance, Pancake Breakfast, Parade, Festival and the Gymkhana, with a few changes planned.
Returning this year for the 51st Anniversary is the Firefighter’s Mini-Muster, a much loved family friendly event.
Serving as this year’s Grand Marshals are Kim and Ryan Sundberg, the winners of the 2019 Azalea Award. Look for them in Saturday’s parade. Below is a schedule of events:
WEDNESDAY, May 29
• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Firefighter’s Mini-Muster
Pierson Park - Upper parking lot, 1608 Pickett Rd., McKinleyville
THURSDAY, May 30
• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Chili Cook-Off
McKinleyville Shopping Center, 1500 City Center Rd., McKinleyville
FRIDAY, May 31
• 8 p.m. to midnight
Dance
Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave., McKinleyville
SATURDAY, June 1
• 8 to 11 a.m.
Pancake Breakfast
Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd., McKinleyville
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gymkhana
McKinleyville Rodeo Grounds on Kjer Road, north of the airport
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Open House
McKinleyville Fire Station
• 11 a.m.
Pony Express Days Parade
Central Avenue from Murray Rd. to School Rd.
• Noon to 4 p.m.
Pony Express Days Festival & Saloon
Pierson Park
• 1 to 3 p.m.
Horseshoe Tournament
Pierson Park horseshoe pits
• 3 p.m.
Presentation of Parade Winners & MSPTO No Event
Pierson Park Stage
SUNDAY, June 2
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gymkhana
McKinleyville Rodeo Grounds on Kjer Road, north of the airport