Pollinator garden suggested for Hiller Park

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

MCKINLEYVILLE – A pollinator garden, designed to attract bees, hummingbirds and butterflies, may be installed at Hiller Park in McKinleyville.

Beth Frink brought the idea to the McKinleyville Community Services District Recreation Advisory Committee at its Jan. 16 meeting.

Frink, who is a member of the committee, suggested that the pollinator garden be located with the existing Botanical Garden, located west of the parking lot and adjacent to the sewer plant.

The garden would include native plants chosen to attract bees and butterflies and other pollen-seeking creatures. Frink told the committee that partners would be sought to help with the project, including local service clubs, and native plant and bird enthusiasts.

Frink’s proposal received a warm reception from the committee.

“I like the idea,” said committee member Johnny Calkins. ‘this is actually a garden that has a purpose... This would be a much better use of this site.’

The area is roughly one-eighth to a quarter acre in size. Frink said the garden would be fenced to keep dogs out.

Committeemember Jeff Dunk suggested that an entomology class at Humboldt State be invited to come out and count the bugs at the garden before it is installed. They could then come back and conduct a count after the garden is planted.

MCSD Recreation Director Lesley Frisbee suggested that Frink create a clear plan for the garden.

“Break the project down into steps,’ Frisbee said. “Then you can approach this in chewable bites.”

Frink was asked to return to the committee in February with a clear map of the botanical garden area.

The committee may further discuss the proposal when it meets Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the MCSD Conference Room, 1656 Sutter Rd. in McKinleyville.
















