Policy wonk protest disrupts meeting

Mad River Union

EUREKA, April 1 – A group of social justice activists, carrying placards and yelling into bullhorns, stormed the monthly meeting of the Humboldt County Association of Governments (HCAOG) and demanded that their concerns be heard.

Led by McKinleyville policy wonk Derek Rydberger, the protesters’ beef with HCAOG centers around the Technical Advisory Committee’s formulae for calculating service demand via weighted ranking of transitional baseline thresholds.

Rydberger is known for his formidable grasp of public policy, and deep dives into details of municipal governance.

“Fewer asymptotic projections! More stochastic meta-variables!” Rydberger chanted through a saliva-sodden megaphone.















