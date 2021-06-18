Point and click for history, paychecks

CODES and NODES Downtown Arcata retail spaces are increasingly festooned with QR codes, which offer access and insight not only into Arcata’s past, but a glamorous career in the food service industry. Codes in the windows of Garden Gate and Infuzions, above left and middle, let you use your smartphone to quickly access the Historic Sites Society of Arcata website about the Plaza and its buildings. Participants so far are Plaza shop window; entrance to Libation window; District Seven; Infusion Humboldt; Hot Knots; Humboldt Clothing by the cash register; and Garden Gate. The QR codes are a joint project between the HLA committee and HSSA for Historic Preservation Month (May). Meanwhile, with workers of many kinds in high demand, The Jam has placed its employment ad for a line cook in its window, with the code directing cam clickers to a job description and application. Photos by KLH | Union















