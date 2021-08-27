Plaza steps unearthed, cut up, removed

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA PLAZA – Two and a half years after the removal of the statue of William McKinley, the Plaza steps at its base have been removed.

Two cubic yards of soil was removed from the top of the planter Monday, Aug. 17 in preparation for the Tuesday effort, and the long-covered granite steps saw the light of day for the first time in decades.

In recent years, when citizens with fond memories of the steps asked that the controversial 1990s-vintage planter be removed so they could be uncovered, city officials expressed uncertainty as to their condition. It was thought that they may have been damaged during planter installation.

While excavation found them in relatively pristine shape, there was no longer any serious thought of retaining the steps, as current sentiment – and the former Plaza Improvement Task Force – favored a total clearing of the Plaza’s center so as to facilitate public events with more flexibility.

Stone mason Kyle Schlagenhauf of Green Man Builders handled the step removal. He said he contacted the City of Arcata when the McKinley statue was removed in hopes of preserving the steps for future use, as they are “community property.”

Schlagenhauf cut along the mortar seams of the top step and removed it in four pieces. He estimated that the segments weighed 1,000 to 1,200 pounds each.

They were lifted out using an excavator with straps, loaded onto a truck and taken to his workshop. He intends to clean them up in his Arcata shop, for possible use as a bench, an art piece or something else.

City Manager Karen Diemer said the steps’ concrete surround will be removed, with the job being put out to bid.

She said the inscribed plinth, or base of the McKinley statue, is being stored for the city in a contractor’s work yard.

