Plaza planter removal underway

Mad River Union

ARCATA PLAZA – Two and a half years after the removal of the statue of William McKinley, Plaza planter which encircled its base is being removed.

The work is expected to take two days, depending on the difficulties encountered. Two cubic yards of soil was removed from the top of the planter yesterday, an a small excavation revealed a peek at the long-covered granite steps.

Excavation will at last clear up the mystery of the steps' condition. It's never been known whether or how much they may have been damaged during the Plaza's reconfiguration, which included the planter installation, circa 1990.

Facilities and Natural Resources Supervisor Mike Rice said the granite will be reclaimed and reused if possible.















