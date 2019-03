Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Arcata’s Plaza Improvement Task Force is not yet at the point of processing specific Plaza issues, with one major exception.

The group, which meets monthly and has $150,000 with which to fund whatever improvements it eventually settles on, is for now firming up the processes by which it will identify needed improvements.

Last week, the task force took reports from members on their outreach. They’re striving – with mixed success – to gain participation from the broadest possible gamut of Arcata stakeholders in their Plaza Improvement Survey, whose deadline has been extended to March 1.

Members have been doing outreach to underserved demographics, including communities of color, in hopes of being as inclusive as possible. Take the Plaza Improvement Survey in English or Spanish at cityofarcata.com.

One issue that has been discussed at the task force meetings is the North Coast Growers Association’s (NCGA) proposal for partial Plaza street closures. NCGA farmers would like to reduce congestion and increase safety by closing Eigth and Ninth streets during the Saturday markets. Plaza merchants have expressed concern about the closures’ possible effects on their businesses.

A special meeting of the NCGA was held to discuss the street closure proposal Wednesday, Feb. 27 in the Arts and Crafts Room at the Arcata Community Center.