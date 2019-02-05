Plaza Improvement Survey deadline extended to March 1 (English and Español)

PLAZA IMPROVEMENT TASK FORCE TO EXTEND DEADLINE FOR THE COMMUNITY PLAZA IMPROVEMENT SURVEY

Arcata, CA, February 1, 2019 – The City of Arcata’s newly-formed Plaza Improvement Task Force has developed a short online survey to gather community input on recommendations to improve Arcata’s Plaza.

In order to best serve Arcata’s diverse population, the Task Force has extended the survey deadline until Friday, March 1.

Members of the Task Force are highly focused on reaching a wide variety of individuals and groups in the community, and would like to thank all who have already shared their concerns and ideas.

The Task Force is working to ensure that all public input regarding Plaza improvement recommendations is as inclusive as possible, and all community members are encouraged to participate by taking this short five- to 10-minute survey.

Upon survey completion, the Task Force will analyze community input and make recommendations to Arcata City Council on how to improve general safety, promote economic development, upgrade infrastructure, make beautifications and increase Plaza events and activities.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and can be found at cityofarcata.org, by visiting the City of Arcata’s Facebook page, or by visiting http://bit.ly/PlazaSurvey-English or http://bit.ly/PlazaSurvey-Spanish.

For more information regarding the Plaza Improvement Task Force and survey, visit cityofarcata.org or call (707) 822-8184.