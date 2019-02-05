Plaza Improvement Survey deadline extended to March 1 (English and Español)

PLAZA IMPROVEMENT TASK FORCE TO EXTEND DEADLINE FOR THE COMMUNITY PLAZA IMPROVEMENT SURVEY
Arcata, CA, February 1, 2019 – The City of Arcata’s newly-formed Plaza Improvement Task Force has developed a short online survey to gather community input on recommendations to improve Arcata’s Plaza.
In order to best serve Arcata’s diverse population, the Task Force has extended the survey deadline until Friday, March 1.
Members of the Task Force are highly focused on reaching a wide variety of individuals and groups in the community, and would like to thank all who have already shared their concerns and ideas.
The Task Force is working to ensure that all public input regarding Plaza improvement recommendations is as inclusive as possible, and all community members are encouraged to participate by taking this short five- to 10-minute survey.
Upon survey completion, the Task Force will analyze community input and make recommendations to Arcata City Council on how to improve general safety, promote economic development, upgrade infrastructure, make beautifications and increase Plaza events and activities.
The survey is available in both English and Spanish and can be found at cityofarcata.org, by visiting the City of Arcata’s Facebook page, or by visiting http://bit.ly/PlazaSurvey-English or http://bit.ly/PlazaSurvey-Spanish.
For more information regarding the Plaza Improvement Task Force and survey, visit cityofarcata.org or call (707) 822-8184.
The Arcata Plaza serves as the epicenter of the community and as the economic hub for Arcata businesses.
Shoppers, employees, merchants, tourists, students and families who visit Arcata all take away impressions of our City based on their experiences in the Plaza. In response to community outreach and concerns, Arcata City Council created the Plaza Improvement Task Force to help restore the Arcata Plaza as the centerpiece of the Arcata community.
EL GRUPO DE TRABAJO PARA MEJORAR LA PLAZA DE ARCATA EXTENDERA EL PLAZO PARA RECOMENDACIONES DEL PUBLICO
Arcata, Ca., 1 de febrero, 2019 - La Ciudad de Arcata solicita información del público para mejorar la Plaza de Arcata vía una corta encuesta de la Internet.
En orden de mejor servir la populación diversa de Arcata, El Grupo de Trabajo Para Mejorar la Plaza de Arcata extenderá el plazo de la encuesta asta 1 de marzo 2019.
Miembros del grupo están altamente enfocados en un alcance comunitario de amplia variedad de individuales y grupos comunitarios, y animan a todos miembros de la comunidad a participar con esta encuesta de la Internet, y agradecen a todos que han dado sus recomendaciones.
El Grupo de Trabajo Para Mejorar la Plaza de Arcata hace gran esfuerzo para asegurar que las recomendaciones del publico sean los más inclusivos posible. La encuesta es muy corta y solo tomara cinco a diez minutos para completar.
Al final de la encuesta, El Grupo de Trabajo tomará las sugerencias del público, y hará recomendaciones a el Consejo Municipal de la Ciudad de Arcata hacía como mejorar la seguridad, promover el desarrollo económico, hacer mejoras de infraestructura, hacer embellecimientos e incrementar eventos y actividades en la Plaza.
La encuesta está disponible en Ingles y español y se encuentra en el sitio web cityofarcata.org, en la página de Facebook de la Ciudad de Arcata, o en el sitio web http://ly/PlazaSurvey-Spanish o http://bit.ly/PlazaSurvey- English. Para más información de este tema visite cityofarcata.org o marque (707) 822-8184.