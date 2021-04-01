Glonders Blipe

Mad River Union

ARCATA, APRIL 1 – The City Council last week renamed downtown’s premier park as Lois Nettleton Plaza.

The late Hollywood actress came to be honored not by some arbitrary whim, but by science. Technology, actually.

In rebuilding and rebranding the COVID-enervated Plaza, a new name was thought to be helpful in adding a “sense of discovery” to the post-pandemic Plaza, according to a staff report.

But recent controversies over Plaza use have left few stakeholders untarred. City officials have been dismissed as fascist overlords, statue opponents as libtards and anarchists, news media as tools of the oligarchy, numerous historical figures as depraved wretches and so on.

A database search was commissioned to identify someone or something who hadn’t been condemned as unworthy over the past 20 years.

That search turned up just one name: veteran actress Lois Nettleton.

An Emmy-winning star of film, stage, radio, and television, Nettleton’s name won’t be used to rechristen Arcata as “Nettletown,” say City Hall sources.

A petition by the new Mister’s men’s club had advocated for the town square to be renamed after actor Larry Storch, but was dismissed on grounds that he was “irrelevant to Plaza history.”

The Plaza’s former statue of William McKinley was removed in 2019 following demands by a local newspaper, on grounds that it would finally end the wearisome annual suggestions to depict the statue as either Pete or Jerry Garcia in its April Fool edition.















