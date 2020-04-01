Playgrounds, skate park closed – observe distancing in parks and trails

City of Arcata
CITY OF ARCATA PLAYGROUNDS & SKATE PARK CLOSED, COMMUNITY ENCOURAGED TO PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING WHEN VISITING CITY PARKS AND TRAILS
Arcata, CA, March 27, 2020 – Since the County and State COVID-19 stay at home orders have been in place, the City of Arcata has experienced a high volume of visitors at outdoor recreation areas including playgrounds, the Arcata Skate Park, the Arcata Community Forest and the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary.
Playgrounds and skate parks are wonderful places to enjoy, but they create challenges during a public health crisis. To protect the health and safety of the community, all City playgrounds and the Arcata Skate Park have been temporarily closed due to the risk they pose for spreading the virus.
The orders to stay at home allow residents to get outside and go for walks or bike rides for both mental and physical health, and the City encourages residents to plan those activities at home and as close to home as often as possible.
The City will continue to monitor use of the Arcata Community Forest and the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary, and will keep City trails open as long as they are deemed safe for public use.
To minimize the impacts of COVID-19 on Arcata trail and park users, community members are strongly encouraged to follow these recommended guidelines:
- Do not go for walks or bike rides with people outside of your household, this defeats the purpose of social distancing.
- Do not use tennis courts or basketball courts at City parks with people outside of your household, this also defeats the purpose of social distancing.
- Seniors age 65 and over and community members with underlying health conditions are advised to stay home.
- Stay at home if you have any allergy, cold or flu-like symptoms.
- Wash your hands before and after you go outdoors to get some exercise, and carry hand sanitizer if you are able to.
- Walk or ride your bike to the forest or marsh to avoid congregating in parking lots.
- Maintain a 6 to 8 foot distance from people outside of your household when you leave your home and when you are at all City recreation areas.
- Bring your own water and keep in mind that public restrooms are closed.
- Please remember to pick up after your pets and to pack out your trash.
For the latest local COVID-19 updates, please visit cityofarcata.org or humboldtgov.org.