Playgrounds, skate park closed – observe distancing in parks and trails

City of Arcata

CITY OF ARCATA PLAYGROUNDS & SKATE PARK CLOSED, COMMUNITY ENCOURAGED TO PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING WHEN VISITING CITY PARKS AND TRAILS

Arcata, CA, March 27, 2020 – ​Since the County and State COVID-19 stay at home orders have been in place, the City of Arcata has experienced a high volume of visitors at outdoor recreation areas including playgrounds, the Arcata Skate Park, the Arcata Community Forest and the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary.

Playgrounds and skate parks are wonderful places to enjoy, but they create challenges during a public health crisis. To protect the health and safety of the community, all City playgrounds and the Arcata Skate Park have been temporarily closed due to the risk they pose for spreading the virus.

The orders to stay at home allow residents to get outside and go for walks or bike rides for both mental and physical health, and the City encourages residents to plan those activities at home and as close to home as often as possible.

The City will continue to monitor use of the Arcata Community Forest and the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary, and will keep City trails open as long as they are deemed safe for public use.

To minimize the impacts of COVID-19 on Arcata trail and park users, community members are strongly encouraged to follow these recommended guidelines: