Planter removal proceeding – steps to be lifted out

ARCATA PLAZA – Most of the soil which buried the Plaza center's granite steps has been dug out, and the steps' removal begins Tuesday afternoon.

Stone mason Kyle Schlagenhauf will handle the step removal. He said he contacted the City of Arcata when the McKinley statue was removed in hopes of preserving the steps for future use, as they are "community property."

There are three steps and a gradestone, he said. He plans to cut along the mortar seams of the top step and remove it in four pieces. He estimated that the segments will weigh 1,000 to 1,200 pounds each. They'll be lifted out using an excavator with straps.

Schlagenhauf said the granite originated from the Raymond quarry outside Fresno. He intends to clean them up in his Arcata shop, for possible use as a bench, an art piece or something else.















