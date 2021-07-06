Planco looks at phased option for Bottoms grow

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA BOTTOM/EUREKA – The Board of Supervisors has sent advocates of a proposed 8-acre industrial cannabis grow on the Arcata Bottom back to the drawing board. They’re to return for a re-hearing next Tuesday, July 13 with new odor control and downsizing options plus possible phase-in of a larger grow, possibly starting with just one or two acres.

A multi-hour hearing on Tuesday, June 22, saw an appeal of the Planning Commission’s April 22 approval of the Arcata Land Co.’s Conditional Use Permit application for the grow. The appeal alleged false information and faulty analyses in the project application and staff reports, concern over water use, energy usage, traffic, odor impacts and more. The appellants, generally associated with the citizens’ group Team 27th, insist that an EIR be required for the project.

The meeting began with assigned Planner Rodney Yandell dismissing the appellants’ principal objections as unsubstantiated. A staff report recommended upholding the Planco’s approval.

Applicant Lane Devries of Arcata Land Co. reiterated the need for the grow operation to subsidize Sun Valley Floral Farm, which is facing severe headwinds in the troubled cut flower industry.

He cited Sun Valley’s extensive contributions to the community, and to county coffers via employment and taxes. But he urged that the project be approved “on its merits.”

Land Use consultant Jordan Mains reviewed the pro-grow arguments, saying the project’s impacts are throughly mitigated and that it more than satisfies all legal requirements.

He further revealed a new “state of the art” air filtration system intended for use on the grow. Made by Byers Scientific, the “vapor-phase odor control system” was described as being used successfully in Santa Barbara County.

Team 27th members Jim Cotton presented the opponents’ case, repeating demands for an EIR and calling the existing mitigations inadequate. Paula Proctor urged protection of Arcata’s greenbelt and its agricultural and residential assets.

While Supervisor Rex Bohn lamented the project’s downsizing and urged project approval, other supervisors were less enthusiastic.

Third District Supervisor Mike Wilson wasn’t willing to approve a project larger than one acre, or two at the most, to be consistent with the intent of the General Plan. He said even a one-acre “pilot” grow would be lucrative as part of a phased implementation at the site.

Devries said he might consider 5.7 acres as a first step, but that the one- or two-acre proposal, coupled with numerous conditions and mitigations, was “very disappointing.”

After lengthy discussion and with participants weary after the day-long meeting, Supervisors voted 4-1, with Bohn dissenting, to have staff discuss options with the applicant and return for reconsideration July 13 at 1 p.m.















