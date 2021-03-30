Planco hearing on Bottoms grow continues Thursday

Kevin L. Hoover

Mad River Union

ARCATA BOTTOM – It was as though two vastly different projects were under discussion March 18 during the Humboldt County Planning Commission’s consideration of its final agenda item.

One project was a smart, well-regulated and scrupulously managed agricultural enterprise that would help support a major local employer, make large contributions to the tax base, stimulate the cannabis economy and have little impact on areas around the already industrialized property where it would be sited.

The other project was a gross industrial intrusion into ag land causing far-ranging environmental damage, spewing pesticides, generating noise, consuming inordinate water and energy resources, increasing crime, intensifying traffic, destroying the quality of life for neighboring residents while corporatizing Humboldt’s cannabis industry and disenfranchising independent growers.

In fact, they were the same agenda item – the Arcata Land Company’s proposed Conditional Use Permit for a 22.9-acre cannabis cultivation operation on Sun Valley Floral Farms’ property on the Arcata Bottom.

With public comment exceeding available time at the first meeting, the project will get a second hearing this Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m.

Listen or watch the Planning Commission live stream in three ways:

1. https://zoom.us/j/97637777152 Password: 200525

2. Call in via telephone at 346 248-7799, enter meeting id 976 3777 7152 Password: 200525

3. A live stream of the meeting can be found at humboldt.legistar.com or by watching Access Humboldt on cable.

Meanwhile, opponents have set up a website for petitioning, with a summary of arguments against the project at savethearcatabottoms.com.

The project

Senior Planner Rodney Yandell outlined the project, and its physical features. These include nearly 771,000 square feet of outdoor “light deprivation” or hoop house grows, over 147,000 square feet of mixed-light cultivation and 83,000-plus feet of nursery space. Three ancillary support buildings would include 62,100 square feet, while two stormwater detention basins would contain 0.8 acre feet of capacity, with an onsite wastewater treatment system.

Water for the grow – 17 million gallons per year – would come from a permitted groundwater well, and electrical power from PG&E. Some 116 employees are anticipated, with access from Foster Avenue to the site, which is zoned Heavy Industrial with a Qualified Combing Zone and a General Plan designation of Ag Exclusive. Construction would be carried out this year and next.

Yandell said all impacts cited by critics have been studied and well mitigated. Added conditions of approval control odor and noise. He recommended approval of the project’s Mitigated Negative Declaration and adoption of the Conditional Use Permit.

Sun Valley Floral Farms CEO Lane Devries, who also operates Arcata Land Co., described the project as an inclusive boon to the county which would allow Sun Valley to remain a large Humboldt employer with 450 jobs, a nearly $28 million payroll and spending $12 million with Northern California vendors.

Devries said domestic flower growers are struggling against foreign competition, with some going under. “We want to continue to be a flower farmer in Arcata,” he said.

Devries said he has no intention of becoming a cannabis grower, and disclosed that a cannabis management company called Headwaters has been hired to operate the grow. Headwaters CEO/Founder Tristan Strauss said he takes community concerns seriously, will “address these impacts head on” and would consult with community members to address any issues. He said the project will “further our long-term vision for unity and partnership across the cannabis community.”

Land Use consultant Jordan Main said the project is in keeping with the site’s historic use as an industrial facility, located far from sensitive facilities such as churches, schools and parks with all lighting, odor and noise impacts scientifically mitigated.

Despite assurances, skeptics were not assuaged. Neighbors, cannabis advocates and land use activists responded to the happy depictions with a wall of objections.

Karen Davidson said Sun Valley’s past performance didn’t give her confidence in its promises for the new grow operation.

Natalynne DeLapp, executive director of the Humboldt County Growers Alliance, said the 23-acre grow is far in excess of the eight-acre limit specified in Land Use Ordinance 2.0. She stressed that use permits are not automatically granted, but are discretionary. She said the Planco should reject what she called a “bloated monstrosity, arrogant and out of touch in its assumptions of legality and does not conform with the vision of Humboldt’s cannabis industry as craft, local or independent as we have collectively established between our laws, policies and programs.”

DeLapp asked that the project be reduced to eight acres or less, that mixed-light cultivation be prohibited and that the lighting scheme be revisited.

A 27th Street resident said the project is

“wrong on so many levels,” and that Sun Valley has been a bad, promise-breaking corporation that has disregarded its responsibilities to the neighborhood over traffic and visual blight. “Please don’t pass this project,” she said. “Don’t ruin the Arcata Bottoms.”

Dave Dickinson, an indie cannabis grower, said the Planco had given an infomercial for the project – an objection echoed by others who said the county is acting as an advocate rather than an impartial judge. He called the project “out of scale and out of proportion to what Humboldt County is about.”

A series of other speakers listed light, noise, odor, pesticides, traffic and quality of life impacts, and said an unfair process had sidelined citizens from fairly participating. Some demanded that an EIR be required.

With the hour growing late and an abundance of queued speakers still to speak, the hearing was continued to April 1.















