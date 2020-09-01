Planco approves McKinleyville grow op

Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – A new indoor commercial cannabis cultivation operation has been approved in the McKinleyville area, despite school district objections.

​The county’s Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the project at its Aug. 20 meeting.

​Advanced by Yeti Enterprises LLC of Fortuna, the project includes 4,775 square feet of indoor cannabis cultivation in a newly-constructed two-story building. Drying of the cannabis will be done onsite but processing will be done elsewhere.

​The project site is owned by the Trinidad-based Humboldt Group, LLC and is located at 2220 McKinleyville Avenue, near the intersection of Commercial Lane. It’s one of several parcels that make up a business park there.

​According to a written staff report, two school bus stops are located nearby, one 590 feet away and another 400 feet away. The staff report notes that the county’s commercial cannabis ordinance doesn’t require setbacks from school bus stops and “the indoor nature of the cannabis activities will not have an adverse impact on children at bus stops.”

​The McKinleyville Union School District recommended denial of the permit but the McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD) and the county’s Division of Environmental Health recommended approval.

​The new cannabis business will source its water from the MCSD and will use about 240,000 gallons of water per year, according to the staff report.

​The staff report states that “the proposed project building will be designed appropriately and there will not be adverse impacts to the neighborhood related to visual impacts, odor impacts, or security concerns.”

The statf report adds that “the subject property is served by P.G.&E. power and the applicant will enroll in the P.G.&E. Solar and Renewable Energy Program.”

​The Arcata Fire Protection District “conditionally approved” the project, according to the staff report, pending review of the business’ site plan.

​The commission unanimously approved the permit without comment as part of the meeting’s consent agenda of routine items.















