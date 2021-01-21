Pills, pills, pills bring bonus bail for dedicated sales associate

HUMBOLDT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE

Since August of 2019 the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) has served three search warrants on Dustin Lawler (36 years old McKinleyville). The three search warrants were all served on his previous residence in the 3500 block of Dows Prairie Road in McKinleyville.

In January of 2021 the HCDTF received information that Lawler was now selling drugs out of a mobile home in the 1900 block of Palomino Lane in Arcata. This address is located within the Lazy J 55-plus senior living park. HCDTF agents conducted an investigation and were able to obtain a search warrant for Lawler and his residence.

On Jan. 20, 2021 special agents with the HCDTF served the search warrant on the residence. Lawler was detained on scene along with three other visitors. Agents conducted a search and located the following evidence:

* 629 Oxycodone pills

* 16 steroid/HGH pills

* 20 Xanax pills

* 85 miscellaneous pills

* 7 grams heroin

* 2 grams methamphetamine

* two digital scales and packaging

* $4,980 in U.S. currency

Lawler was arrested and transported to the Humboldt County Jail for the following charges:

• Possession of controlled substance for sale

• ​ Possession of controlled substance for sale

• ​ Committing a felony while out on bail

• ​​ Operating or maintaining a drug house

Lawler has shown a consistent pattern of selling drugs in Humboldt County with no intent to stop. Based off this HCDTF agents requested a bail increase for Lawler along with a requirement to provide proof of where bail funds were obtained from pursuant to penal code sections 1269/1275 PC. A Humboldt County Superior Judge signed the order and Lawler’s bail was raised to $360,000.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other narcotics related crimes are encouraged to call the Humboldt County Drug Task Force at (707)267-9976.















