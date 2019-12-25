Piet Dalmolen at Westhaven Center Friday Dec. 27

ONE MAN BAND Piet Dalmolen, who plays solo guitar, is back at Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr. in Westhaven, for a neighborhood concert on Friday Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $5 to $20 on a sliding scale and refreshments will be available. Acting as a “one man band,” he uses loops and effects to create unique interpretations of classic songs from all genres. Improvisation and spontaneity add an extra creative element with one song blending seamlessly into another. Piet began his music career at HSU where he developed his skills as a guitarist, composer and bandleader. After graduating, he spent the better part of a decade touring with Jam-Rock band The Nucleus. He has since performed with improv musical giants such as Skerik and DJ Logic as well as local favorites B.Swizlo, Josephine Johnson and Joanne Rand. Submitted photo















