PG&E: Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) hitting Humboldt now between 9 and 11 p.m. – latest city, county, schools, Arcata House info

PG&E now estimates the Public Safety Power Shutoff will occur sometime between 9 and 11 p.m. tonight. Again, these times are estimates given the ever-changing nature of the weather event. These delays in the power shut off are in part because PG&E is trying to limit the time that customers are impacted. The estimation for the weather “All clear” is on Sunday, 10-27-2019 at 4 p.m. This weather “All clear” time is NOT when the power will come back on. The weather “All clear” time is the time when PG&E personnel can begin inspecting the lines. It can take up to 48 daylight hours from the weather “All clear” time until power is restored because any damage found during the inspection will need to be repaired prior to power restoration.

PHASE TIME/DATE COUNTIES 1 4 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26 Amador, Butte, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Shasta, Tehama, Yuba 2 5 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26 Colusa, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Yolo 3 Midnight Sunday, Oct. 26 Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa, Tuolumne 4 8 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26 Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus 5 8 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26 Humboldt, Lake, Mendocino (north), Siskiyou, Trinity 6 9 P.M. Sunday, Oct. 27 Kern

The following Customer Resource Centers will be open at 8am, if they are not already open, for the North Bay and North Coast:

PG&E Customer Resource Centers

Humboldt County

Blue Lake Rancheria

428 Chartin Road

Blue Lake

Firemen's Pavilion

9 Park Street

Fortuna

Pierson Park

1705 Gwin Road

McKinleyville

US Forest Service Big Rock Day Use Area

2383-2405 Trinity River Highway

Willow Creek

PG & E advises that the power shut down time has now changed to 7 p.m. tonight due to changing weather patterns.

Please note, this information is being provided by PG & E and is subject to change. Given the changing nature of the weather event, residents are urged to prepare to be without power for several days beginning this evening at anytime.

UPDATE: Potential PSPS Impact Zone Expands by 90,000 Customers

Total Projected Impact Now 940,000 Customer Across 36 Counties Beginning Saturday Afternoon

Customers Encouraged to Use Online Address Look-up Tool to Confirm If They Will Be Impacted

Historic Wind Event Forecast to Cause Dangerous Conditions Until Midday Monday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Due to weather forecasts indicating potential for a historic wind event this weekend, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed it will implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting approximately 940,000 customers—an increase of about 90,000 from previous estimates—in portions of 36 counties. Widespread dry, hot and windy weather is expected to begin impacting the service area today between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and through midday Monday.

As this weather system sweeps from north to south over a period of two to three days, PG&E customers across Northern and Central California will feel the effects of hot, dry winds at different times, which means outage times will vary as well.

Customers are encouraged to visit www.pge.com/eventmaps and use the address look up tool to confirm if they will be impacted by this PSPS event.

Power Will Be Turned Off in Phases

The PSPS will occur in six phases, times may change (earlier or later) dependent on weather. The first phase will begin about 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. Customer impacts will include these counties: Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama and Yuba.

The second phase will occur around 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in the following counties: Lake, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo.

Phase three will begin about 5 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Stanislaus.

Phase four will begin about 5 p.m. Saturday, October 26, impacting customers in these counties: Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa and Tuolumne.

Phase five begin about 5 p.m. Saturday, October 26 , impacting customers in these counties: Humboldt, Mendocino (north) and Trinity.

The sixth and final phase is scheduled to begin 10 a.m., Sunday , October 27, impacting customers in Kern County.

The power will be turned off to communities in stages, depending on local timing of the severe wind conditions.

OCTOBER 26 PSPS EVENT

The times below are estimates and may change (earlier or later) dependent on weather.

PHASE TIME/DATE COUNTIES 1 2 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26 Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Sierra, Siskiyou, Shasta, Tehama, Yuba 2 4 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26 Lake, Marin, Mendocino (south), Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Yolo 3 5 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26 Alameda, Contra Costa, Monterey, San Benito, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus 4 5 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26 Alpine, Calaveras, Mariposa, Tuolumne 5 5 P.M. Saturday, Oct. 26 Humboldt, Mendocino (north), Trinity 6 10 A.M. Sunday, Oct. 27 Kern

"This wind event is forecast to be the most serious weather situation that Northern and Central California has experienced in recent memory. We understand the widespread impacts this Public Safety Power Shutoff will have across Northern and Central California. We would only take this decision for one reason – to help reduce catastrophic wildfire risk to our customers and communities. There is no compromising the safety of our customers, which is our most important responsibility," said Michael Lewis, PG&E's senior vice president of Electric Operations.

Customer Notifications and Impact

In most cases, the company has notified potentially impacted customers at 48 hours, 24 hours and just before the de-energization. However, customers not impacted by the PSPS, including those not within high fire-risk areas, may experience power outages due to PG&E equipment damaged during this major wind event. Those customers will not be notified in advance.

It is very possible customers may be affected by a power shutoff even though they are not experiencing extreme weather conditions in their specific location. This is because the electric system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.

The impacted counties, cities and communities are listed below. Customers can go to pge.com/pspsupdates to look up individual addresses to see if they are impacted by this event.

County Customers Cities or unincorporated areas with some customers potentially impacted Alameda Total: 57,002 Medical Baseline: 1,297 Albany, Berkeley, Castro Valley Dublin, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore Oakland, Piedmont, Pleasanton, San Leandro, Sunol Alpine Total: 66 Medical Baseline: 0 Bear Valley Amador Total: 19,909 Medical Baseline: 974 Amador City, Drytown, Fiddletown, Ione, Jackson, Martell, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek, Volcano Butte Total: 19,151 Medical Baseline: 1,398 Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Rackerby, Stirling City, Yankee Hill Calaveras Total: 30,819 Medical Baseline: 1,398 Angels Camp, Arnold, Avery, Burson, Camp Connell, Campo Seco, Copperopolis, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, Tamarack, Vallecito, Valley Springs, Wallace, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville Colusa Total: 64 Medical Baseline: 2 Arbuckle, Maxwell, Sites, Williams Contra Costa Total: 48,058 Medical Baseline: 1,584 Alamo, Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Canyon, Clayton, Concord, Crockett, Danville, Diablo, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Hercules, Kensington, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, Port Costa, Richmond, Rodeo, San Pablo, San Ramon, Walnut Creek El Dorado Total: 56,643 Medical Baseline: 2,774 Cameron Park, Camino, Cold Springs, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, El Dorado Hills, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges Glenn Total: 43 Medical Baseline: 2 Orland, Willows Humboldt Total: 66,870 Medical Baseline: 2,084 Alderpoint, Alton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg, Blue Lake, Bridgeville, Carlotta, Eureka, Fernbridge, Ferndale, Fieldbrook, Fields, Landing, Fortuna, Garberville, Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta Manila, Mckinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans, Petrolia, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Redway, Rio Dell, Samoa, Scotia, Trinidad, Weitchpec, Weott, Whitehorn, Willow Creek Kern Total: 839 Medical Baseline: 27 Arvin, Bakersfield, Lebec Lake Total: 37,441 Medical Baseline: 2,170 Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Glenhaven, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Lucerne, Middletown, Nice, Upper Lake, Witter Springs Marin Total: 118,535 Medical Baseline: 2,084 Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax, Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Inverness, Kentfield, Lagunitas, Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Olema, Point Reyes Station, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Quentin, San Rafael, Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tomales, Woodacre Mariposa Total: 809 Medical Baseline: 42 Coulterville, Greeley Hill Mendocino Total: 38,433 Medical Baseline: 1,342 Albion, Boonville, Branscomb, Calpella, Caspar, Comptche, Covelo, Cummings, Dos Rios, Elk, Fort Bragg, Gualala, Hopland, Laytonville, Leggett, Little River, Manchester, Mendocino, Philo, Piercy, Point Arena, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Unincorporated Areas of Ukiah, Westport, Unincorporated Areas of Willits, Yorkville Monterey Total: 9,987 Medical Baseline: 251 Aromas, Greenfield, Gonzales, Salinas, Soledad Napa Total: 17,878 Medical Baseline: 498 American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St Helena, Yountville Nevada Total: 43,211 Medical Baseline: 1,822 Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough And Ready, Smartsville, Soda Springs, Washington Placer Total: 31,277 Medical Baseline: 1,275 Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Penryn, Sheridan, Weimar Plumas Total: 785 Medical Baseline: 6 Belden, La Porte, Quincy, Storrie, Twain San Benito Total: 1,369 Medical Baseline: 39 Hollister, Paicines, San Juan Bautista San Joaquin Total: 375 Medical Baseline: 5 Linden, Stockton San Mateo Total: 57,218 Medical Baseline: 1,158 Belmont, Burlingame, Daly City, El Granada, Emerald Hills, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, La Honda, Loma Mar, Montara, Moss Beach, Pacifica, Pescadero, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Carlos, San Gregorio, San Mateo, South San Francisco, Woodside, Unincorporated Communities in Southwest San Mateo County Santa Clara Total: 27,094 Medical Baseline: 823 Coyote, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Milpitas, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Redwood Estates, San Jose, San Martin, Saratoga Santa Cruz Total: 44,942 Medical Baseline: 2,095 Aptos, Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Capitola, Corralitos, Davenport, Felton, Freedom, La Selva Beach, Mount Hermon, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Soquel, Watsonville Shasta Total: 28,403 Medical Baseline: 1,659 Anderson, Bella Vista, Big Bend, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lakehead, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Ono, Palo Cedro, Platina, Redding, Round Mountain, Shasta, Shasta Lake, Shingletown, Whiskeytown, Whitmore Sierra Total: 1,159 Medical Baseline: 14 Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City Siskiyou Total: 51 Medical Baseline: 0 Somes Bar Solano Total: 25,524 Medical Baseline: 1,158 Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville, Vallejo Sonoma Total: 95,647 Medical Baseline: 2,941 Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Freestone, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Larkfield, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penngrove, Petaluma, Rio Nido, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Stewarts Point, Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor Stanislaus Total: 163 Medical Baseline: 2 Knights Ferry, Oakdale, Patterson Tehama Total: 19,238 Medical Baseline: 1,218 Corning, Flournoy, Gerber, Los Molinos, Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paskenta, Paynes Creek, Proberta, Red Bluff, Tehama, Vina Trinity Total: 1,046 Medical Baseline: 39 Burnt Ranch, Del Loma, Hawkins Bar, Platina, Salyer, Zenia Tuolumne Total: 33,776 Medical Baseline: 1,790 Big Oak Flat, Chinese Camp, Columbia, Groveland, Jamestown, Long Barn, Mi-Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Sonora, Soulsbyville, Strawberry, Tuolumne, Twain Harte Yolo Total: 530 Medical Baseline: 15 Brooks, Capay, Esparto, Guinda, Rumsey, Winters Yuba Total: 5,502 Medical Baseline: 313 Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley, Wheatland

Estimated Time of Restoration

Predictive data models indicate the weather event could be the most powerful to hit California in decades, with widespread dry northeast winds between 45-60 mph and peak gusts of 60-70 mph in the higher elevations.

Winds of this magnitude pose a higher risk of damage and sparks on the electric system and rapid wildfire spread. The fire risk is even higher because vegetation on the ground has been dried out by recent wind events.

Before restoring power, PG&E must inspect its equipment for damage and make any necessary repairs. That process cannot begin until the severe weather event has subsided.

Given the prolonged period during which the wind event will unfold, and the large number of power line miles that will need to be inspected before restoration, customers are being asked to prepare for an extended outage of at least two days once the severe weather has passed.

PG&E will work with state and local agencies to provide updated restoration timelines following the conclusion of the severe weather event.

Customer Resources

PG&E is opening 56 Community Resource Centers in areas where power will be shut off, and we are looking to add more. These centers will remain open in impacted areas throughout the PSPS to provide water, phone charging stations, air-conditioned seating for up to 100 people and restrooms. To view the current list, click here.

During the PSPS, customers in impacted areas will not be billed. PG&E has paused disconnection and collection activities in these areas.

Customers can visit pge.com/pspsupdates for more information.

How Customers Can Prepare

In addition, PG&E is asking customers to:

Update your contact information by calling 1-866-743-6589. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, before and during a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.

Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.

Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.

Learn more about wildfire risk and what to do before, during and after an emergency to keep your family safe at PG&E’s Safety Action Center.

While customers in high fire-threat areas are more likely to be affected by a Public Safety Power Shutoff event, any of PG&E's more than five million electric customers could have their power shut off for safety because the energy system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF UPDATE

Arcata, CA, October 25, 2019 – PG&E has confirmed that all Humboldt County customers may lose power in the afternoon or evening on Saturday, October 26. This includes the City of Arcata. Residents should prepare for an extended power outage which could last for several days. The length of the outage and estimated time of restoral is entirely up to PG&E.

The Arcata Community Center's Community Relief Center wasn't heavily used Saturday, but is expected to be Sunday. KLH | Union

The City is in the process of preparing for the shutdown and will continue to communicate with the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services for updates.

A City-sponsored Community Relief Center (CRC) will be open to public from 12 to 6 p.m. in anticipation of the pending power outage on Saturday, October 26. The City of Arcata CRC will be located at the Arcata Community Center, located at 321 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway. This CRC will provide charging stations for medical devices, medical treatments and charging stations for cell phones, with priority given to those with medical needs. The City of Arcata CRC will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 and will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 28.

Arcata House Partnership is preparing to offer meals to community members in need during the anticipated power outage. Meals will be provided at two locations including the Arcata Community Center and The Arcata House Partnership Annex, located at 501 9th Street in Arcata.

Arcata House Partnership and the Arcata Police Department are preparing to deliver meals to community members with mobility or transportation challenges in the event of a power outage. Please call the Arcata House Partnership at 707-298-7610 or the Arcata Police Department at 707-822-2424 to arrange for meal delivery.

Arcata House Partnership is seeking assistance from volunteers and donations of food and ice. Interested volunteers or donors are asked to call 707-298-7610 for more information.

Residents are reminded to be prepared to conserve water and minimize sewer use during a power outage in order to help maintain services to residents until power can be restored.

Residents with septic or private sewer pumps known as “pressure sewer systems” will be affected during a power outage. Those with septic or pressure sewer systems are encouraged to conserve water and closely monitor the water in their sewer holding tank to prevent overflow. The majority of Arcata residents do not have septic or pressure sewer systems, and it is not anticipated that regular City water or sewer service will be affected at this time.

Residents with family or neighbors with known medical needs are encouraged to check in with those who may need assistance during this time. Residents are encouraged to charge all cell phones and critical devices and fill gas tanks in order to prepare for the shutdown.

Community members must always use caution when encountering a traffic signal that has been impacted by the power outage. Please remember to treat all traffic signals as a stop sign in the event of a power shutdown. If possible, stay off the roads to keep them clear for first responders.

Community members walking or biking at night during a power outage are reminded to carry a flashlight and to

wear reflective clothing in order to be more easily seen by moving vehicles.

9-1-1 should be used for only life threatening emergencies while power is de-energized.

Humboldt State University campus will be closed starting at 9 AM on Saturday, October 26. Classes and all scheduled activities will be canceled through the end of the day Monday, October 28. For Humboldt State University power outage updates, please visit humboldt.edu or call 707-826-INFO (4636).

We will continue to update the homepage of the City’s website at cityofarcata.org as new information becomes available. To sign up for City of Arcata Emergency Notifications via CodeRED, City News eNotifications and for more information on what to do during a power outage, please visit cityofarcata.org.

Arcata, CA, October 25, 2019 – PG&E has confirmed that all Humboldt County customers may lose power this evening, Saturday, October 26. This includes the City of Arcata. Residents should prepare for an extended power outage which could last for several days. PG&E currently estimates that power will be de-energized between 4 and 6 p.m., though that is subject to change. The length of the outage and estimated time of restoral is entirely up to PG&E. The City is in the process of preparing for the shutdown and will continue to communicate with the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services for updates. A City-sponsored Community Relief Center (CRC) will be open to public from 12 to 6 p.m. in anticipation of the pending power outage on Saturday, October 26. The City of Arcata CRC will be located at the Arcata Community Center, located at 321 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway. This CRC will provide charging stations for medical devices, medical treatments and charging stations for cell phones, with priority given to those with medical needs. The City of Arcata CRC will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 27 and daily until power is restored. Arcata House Partnership is preparing to offer meals to community members in need during the anticipated power outage. Meals will be provided at two locations including the Arcata Community Center and The Arcata House Partnership Annex, located at 501 9th Street in Arcata. They will be delivering meals to community members with mobility or transportation challenges, please call 707-298-7610 or 707-822-2424 to arrange for meal delivery or to make a donation. For community members outside of Arcata, PG&E will have additional CRCs at the following locations beginning on Sunday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.  McKinleyville: Pierson Park, located at 1705 Gwin Road

 Blue Lake: Blue Lake Rancheria, located at 428 Chartin Road

 Willow Creek: US Forest Service Big Rock Day Use Area, located at 2383-2405 Trinity Highway

 Fortuna: Firemen’s Pavilion, located at 9 Park Street We will continue to update the homepage of the City’s website at cityofarcata.org as new information becomes available. To sign up for City of Arcata Emergency Notifications via CodeRED, City News eNotifications and for more information on what to do during a power outage, please visit cityofarcata.org. Arcata House Project press release AHP will be providing free food assistance throughout Arcata for the duration of the Power Outage for anyone in need. In cooperation with the City of Arcata, Arcata House Partnership will be providing free food services throughout Arcata for the duration of the power outage to anyone in need. Beginning Sunday, October 27th, freshly prepared meals will be available daily from noon to 6pm at the Annex (501Ninth Street, Arcata) and at the Arcata Community Center (312 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pkway, Arcata). Anyone is welcome to walk up to either of these locations for food assistance. In addition, the Arcata Community Center will have power and will make charging stations available for cell phones and medical devices from 10am to 6pm until power is restored. Priority will be given to those with medical needs. AHP and the city’s police department will deliver meals to community members who are unable to transport themselves to either of these locations. For more information or to request food assistance, please call (707) 298-7610. Throughout the outage, AHP staff and volunteers will also deliver food to the community from their vans and their LUNCH BOX truck, which will be stopping at the following locations: North Arcata: Valley West & Valley East:

- Ray's Parking Lot

- Lazy J Mobile Estates Westwood:

- Trinity Baptist Church Parking Lot (opposite Westwood Murphy's on Alliance Blvd) Downtown Arcata

- The Annex & Transit Center (501 Ninth Street)

- Plaza Point Apartments

- Arcata Safeway Parking Lot South Arcata & Sunny Brae

- Arcata Community Center

- Bayview Senior Apartments

- Parkway Apartments

- Meadowbrook / Brookside Apartments If you see the Lunch Box truck and need food, just flag down the driver. For those interested in volunteering on Sunday or Monday between 10am and 6pm, please call (707) 298-7610 or come by the Annex at 501 Ninth Street. We would gratefully welcome any additional food support and donations of ice from our local retailers and community members. We would like to thank all of our volunteers and our partners who have generously contributed to emergency assistance during the power outages so far: City of Arcata, Arcata Police Department, Food for People, Bien Padre, Eureka Natural Foods (McKinleyville), Grocery Outlet (McKinleyville), Starbuck's (Mckinleyville), Safeway (Arcata), McDonald's (Valley West, Arcata), Pacific Seafood (Eureka), Target (Eureka), AAA (Eureka), and HSU and College of the Redwoods Social Work Departments.

PG&E Power Shutoff Saturday Morning Update - MODIFIED, Oct. 26, 2019

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (Sheriff’s OES) is preparing for a planned PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) due to extreme fire weather conditions in parts of Humboldt County. The latest information from the utility indicates power is scheduled to be shut down at 5 p.m. today. Residents are encouraged to prepare to be without power for several days. The length and duration of the outage and estimated time of restoral is entirely managed by PG&E.

The Emergency Operations Center has been activated, and public safety is Sheriff’s OES primary focus at this time. Emergency 911 dispatch is operational and not expected to be impacted by the PSPS. Anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency should call 911. Do not call 911 for information about the outage. Emergency responders are contacting medically vulnerable residents to ensure their health and safety during the PSPS.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions and a High Wind Warning for potentially damaging winds for primarily southeast Humboldt County. All of Humboldt County will see nighttime temperatures drop into the 40s along the coast and 30s across inland areas through early next week. Residents are urged to prepare for cold weather. Use caution and be aware of fire danger if using a wood stove or fireplace for home heating. Never use a generator or camp stove indoors. Use of candles is discouraged, but if absolutely necessary, never leave them unattended.

Multiple city- and agency-sponsored Community Resource Centers (CRC) will open around the county to help residents charge medical and other devices. Residents are encouraged to utilize these facilities to charge electronic medical devices enough to last through the night. Any additional locations and schedule changes will be announced as information becomes available. Follow Humboldt County OES on Facebook for the most recent updates. www.facebook.com/HumboldtCountyOES/

At this time, the only charging station open Saturday, Oct. 26 is at the Arcata Community Center. Updated schedule below.

Arcata Community Center - 321 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Arcata (Priority given to those with medical needs.)

· Saturday, Oct. 26 - noon to 6 p.m.

· Sunday, Oct. 27 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Monday, Oct. 28 - Open at 10 a.m.

Eureka Municipal Auditorium - 1120 F St, Eureka (Must bring your own charging cable)

· Sunday, Oct. 27 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Humboldt Bay Fire Bode Classroom “Medical Device Charging Station” – 3030 L St., Eureka

· Sunday, Oct. 27 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fortuna Fireman’s Pavilion - 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA (PG&E-sponsored)

· Sunday, Oct. 27 – Open at 8 a.m.

United Indian Health Services – 1600 Weeot Way, Arcata

· Sunday, Oct. 27 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pierson Park – 1705 Gwin Rd., McKinleyville (PG&E-sponsored)

· Sunday, Oct. 27 – Open at 8 a.m.

Blue Lake Rancheria – 428 Chartin Rd. (PG&E-sponsored)

· Sunday, Oct. 27 – Open at 8 a.m.

US Forest Service Big Rock Day-Use Area – 2383-2405 Trinity River Highway, Willow Creek (PG&E-sponsored)

· Sunday, Oct. 27 – Open at 8 a.m.

Hoopa Neighborhood Facilities – 11900 CA-96 (PG&E-sponsored)

· Times TBD

Additional information will be released as it becomes available. To learn more about PSPS, go to pge.com/prepareforpowerdown or by calling 1-877-9000-PGE. Sign up to receive location-specific emergency information through Humboldt ALERTs at humboldtgov.org/alerts. Follow Sheriff’s OES on Facebook for the most recent updates. www.facebook.com/HumboldtCountyOES/

Food safety during a power outage

It is anticipated that much of Humboldt County will be without power for an extended period of time. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Division of Environmental Health (DEH) wants to remind everyone of the following food safety guidelines to follow during temporary power outages. Foods of concern during outages are classified as potentially hazardous foods (PHF) like cheese, milk, yogurt and raw and cooked meats. PHFs are foods that are perishable and can support the growth of bacteria when the food is held in the temperature danger zone of 41°F to 135°F. Food facility operators should read the following food safety tips and refer to the document at the following link for more specific guidance: https://tinyurl.com/y27obld7 . Be prepared for a power outage: · Keep a thermometer in the refrigerator to ensure the temperature is 41°F or below. · Make sure your freezer keeps food solidly frozen. · Freeze containers of water for use in the refrigerator or freezer to help keep food cold during an outage. · Store uncooked meat, poultry and seafood below or separate from other foods to prevent them from contaminating other foods as they thaw. · Keep a supply of canned and pre-packaged food and bottled water available for prolonged outages. · Have an adequate supply of water for consumption, dishwashing and hand washing, approximately one gallon per person per day. When the power goes out: · Keep refrigerator and freezer closed to maintain temperature inside. Food may stay cold in a refrigerator up to six hours and frozen 1-2 days in a freezer. · Store bags or containers of ice in both the refrigerator and freezer to keep foods cold. · Do not eat refrigerated foods that have been at temperatures over 41˚F for more than four hours. · If you plan to eat refrigerated or frozen meat, poultry, fish, or eggs, ensure they are fully cooked. Tips for cooking during a power outage: · Never use a charcoal grill, gas grill or camp stove indoors. · Small electrical appliances can be used to prepare meals if you have access to an electrical generator. Never use a generator indoors. · Make sure your chimney is sound before cooking in a fireplace. Don't start a fire in a fireplace that has a broken chimney. Be sure the damper is open. · Never use gasoline to get a wood or charcoal fire started. · Be sure the fire is completely extinguished when you are done with it. · Ensure that foods are cooked to the following temperatures: Fish/Eggs/Pork/Beef: 145˚F

Ground beef: 155˚F

Poultry: 165˚F · When cooking is not possible, many canned foods can be eaten cold. When the power is restored: · Check the temperature of the refrigerator to ensure food is 41˚F or below. Food may be safely refrozen if it still contains ice crystals or is at 41˚F. · No matter what the cost of the food, it should be thrown out if it has not been stored at proper temperature. · Foodborne illness can cause vomiting, diarrhea and lost work days. When bacteria grow on food, it can produce toxins or multiply to levels that cannot be made safe by cooking. Remember, you cannot rely on the appearance or odor to determine if food will make you sick. When in doubt, throw it out. For more information on food safety, please contact DEH at 707-445-6215. Humboldt State press release HSU NOTIFICATION - Update: Campus Closed, Classes Canceled Through Monday due to Likely Power Shutdown PG&E is likely to shut down power throughout Humboldt County as early as 4 p.m. today, October 26. The outage is anticipated to last until Monday, Oct. 28. As a result, the campus is CLOSED and CLASSES and all scheduled activities are CANCELED through the end of the day Monday, Oct. 28. There are NO exceptions. Check humboldt.edu on Monday, Oct. 28 to find out about classes and closures for Tuesday, Oct. 29. More details about the campus closure are below: FOR STUDENTS, FACULTY, AND STAFF Traveling and Safety -- If you plan to leave the area for the duration of the shutdown, be aware of wildfires and possible shutdowns in other regions. -- Please check PG&E and your hometown county website for updated information on the shutdown, and CalTrans for updates on road conditions. -- Be aware that street and traffic lights will not be working in the event of a blackout. When traffic signals are out, treat them as a stop sign. -- Blue light campus phones will be working even if the light is out. -- UPD will be providing additional safety resources during the shutdown. In an emergency, call UPD at 707-826-5555 or call 911. On-campus dining: In the event power is shutdown, meals will be free for students, faculty, and staff and their families through end of day on Monday. Bring your HSU ID. Parking: During the shutdown, parking permits are not required to park in campus lots. Building lockdown: Buildings will be locked down during the shutdown. FOR STUDENTS WHO LIVE ON- AND OFF-CAMPUS You’re encouraged to notify your family of the campus closure. Housing. On-campus students are advised to stay in their residence halls, avoid lighting candles, and keep refrigerators closed. Temporary on-campus accommodations are available for students who live off-campus and would feel more comfortable staying on campus. Residence hall staff will be available 24/7. If you need support, call (707) 826-3451. Power availability. College Creek, Cypress, and Canyon residence halls will have limited electricity for lighting, charging devices, and heat. Access to the J elevators will be limited, as well. If you need to use the elevator, please contact (707) 826-3451. On-campus Dining All campus eateries will be closed EXCEPT the following: -- The J: Open 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27. In the event power is shutdown, meals will be free for students, faculty, and staff beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. -- College Creek Marketplace: Open for sales normal weekend hours - 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. Activities -- Saturday, Oct. 26 Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. – midnight, JGC Rec Room Haunted Hallway: 9 p.m. – midnight, Great Hall -- Sunday, Oct. 27 Movie and Game Night: 6:30 p.m.-midnight, JGC Rec Room Movie and Game Night: 6:30 p.m.-midnight, Great Hall -- Check the Academic Affairs website for information about course assignments during the shutdown. -- Student Health Center. The health center will be closed during the shutdown. If you need immediate assistance, please call 707-826-3451. -- CAPS Mental Health Counselors. If you need immediate assistance on Saturday and Sunday, please call 707-826-3451. During weekdays, counselors will be available 8-5 p.m. in the JGC for the duration of the shutdown. Please stop by the Housing front desk and ask to speak with a counselor. If you would like to speak with someone outside of regular business hours or prefer to speak with someone on the phone, counselors are available 24/7 at 707.826.3236. FOR FACULTY AND STAFF -- You may be called to report to work by your supervisor. Until that time, please don’t report to work. FOR FACULTY Check the Academic Affairs website for information about course assignments during the shutdown. We will provide more details as soon as we have more information.

Please check humboldt.edu, 707-826-INFO, your HSU email, and HSU Notification texts for updates Humboldt County Office of Education press release Public Safety Power Shutoff – School information Due to the planned PG&E power shutoffs, the following document will be available for up to the minute confirmations that we receive regarding school closures. https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vS6v_YQ7MXU1miYaFvwL8_30w-Mh6-XQ59EYSGJHqStDPlWW1SZpPRKUflrOjI9nCQwsNAnZWm4D0Qc/pubhtml This document will also be available on our webpage at: https://hcoe.org/psps/. We will continue to update our Facebook page (@humboldtcoe) as much as possible. Thank you for your support during this process as we work to ensure our school community stays informed.













