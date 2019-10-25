PG&E: Power shutoff starting Saturday afternoon, plus updates from City of Arcata, HSU and CR

PG&E press release

Forecasts Indicate Potential for Historic Wind Event This Weekend

Approximately 850,000 Customers Notified that They May Be Impacted Beginning Saturday Evening

May Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 36 Counties

Mutual Aid Request for 1,000 Personnel for Restoration Phase

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today said it continues to monitor a potentially powerful and widespread dry, hot and windy weather event expected to begin impacting the service area Saturday between 6 and 10 p.m. and lasting until midday Monday.

PG&E will need to turn off power for safety several hours before the potentially damaging winds arrive. It’s important to note that as this weather system sweeps from north to south over a period of two days, PG&E customers across Northern and Central California will feel the effects of hot, dry winds at different times, which means outage times will vary, as well.

The potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is expected to affect approximately 850,000 customers and may impact portions of 36 counties across portions of Humboldt, the Sierra foothills, Western Sacramento Valley, North Bay, and across the greater Bay area, Monterey Bay and northern Central Coast on Saturday, Oct. 26. Customers in the southern-most portion of PG&E’s service area in Kern County could have power shut off for safety on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Predictive data models indicate the weather event could be the most powerful in California in decades, with widespread dry Northeast winds between 45-60 miles per hour (mph) and peak gusts of 60-70 mph in the higher elevations.

Winds of this magnitude pose a higher risk of damage and sparks on the electric system and rapid wildfire spread. The fire risk is even higher because vegetation on the ground has been dried out by recent wind events.

Given the forecast and conditions, PG&E is advising its customers of the potential for a widespread PSPS lasting several days, intended to prevent a catastrophic wildfire. As this intense weather event approaches the service area in the next 24 hours, PG&E’s forecasts will offer sharper detail, noting that the scope may continue to change on the number of customers who will be affected.

City of Arcata press release

HUMBOLDT COUNTY PG&E PUBLIC SAFETY POWER SHUTOFF UPDATE

The City of Arcata has been notified that PG&E expects to shut down power to approximately 2,188 customers in Humboldt County on Saturday, Oct. 26. This shutdown is a result of local wind-driven fire conditions.

PG&E has not confirmed that Arcata will be affected, but residents are encouraged to prepare for a power outage that could last several days.

PG&E has not confirmed the specific timing or estimated duration of the power shutdown. Anticipated wind conditions are expected to occur the evening of Saturday, October 26, and power may be shut off several hours in advance. These wind conditions may persist for a few days before the power restoration process can begin.

The City is in the process of preparing for the potential shutdown and will continue to communicate with the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services for updates.

In the event of a power outage in Arcata, the City is preparing to host a Community Relief Center at the Arcata Community Center, located at 321 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway. The Center will provide charging stations for critical devices, medical treatments and charging stations for cell phones, with priority given to those with medical needs. The City would like to remind residents to be prepared to conserve water and minimize sewer use during a power outage in order to help maintain services to residents until power can be restored.

Residents with septic or private sewer pumps known as “pressure sewer systems” will be affected in the case of a power outage. Those with septic or pressure sewer systems are encouraged to conserve water and closely monitor the water in their sewer holding tank to prevent overflow. The majority of Arcata residents do not have septic or pressure sewer systems, and it is not anticipated that regular City water or sewer service will be affected.

We will continue to update the homepage of the City’s website at cityofarcata.org as new information becomes available.

Humboldt State press release PG&E is likely to shut down power throughout Humboldt County as early as noon on Saturday, Oct. 26. The outage may last until Monday, Oct. 28. As a result, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 campus will be closed. Classes and all scheduled activities will be canceled through Monday, Oct. 28. There are NO exceptions. There have been changes to the Humboldt State's volleyball match versus UC San Diego and men's basketball exhibition game versus Simpson. The Lumberjack volleyball team will host UC San Diego this evening at 7pm in Lumberjack Arena instead of tomorrow evening at 7pm. HSU's exhibition game versus Simpson University is still on tonight for 7pm but will be played in the East Gym. Please check humboldt.edu for updates on closure information

CR Closed Oct. 26-28 Due to Power Outage

College of the Redwoods will be closed district-wide tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 26, Sunday, Oct. 27 and Monday, Oct. 28 due to the likely PG&E power shutdown. All classes and events on the Eureka, Del Norte and Klamath-Trinity campuses are cancelled, and non-essential staff are not required to report to work. Updates will also be posted to Canvas.

During this time, we will be providing essential services to students who live on campus, including a 10am breakfast and a 3pm dinner in the campus café. After the power goes down, the housing office will be open from 9am to 11pm to provide snacks, water and batteries, as well as information about the shutdown.

Campus email and the CR Website will not be available after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Octo 26.

