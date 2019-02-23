PG&E flying safety missions out of ACV for a few weeks using IR-equipped choppers

PG&E to Conduct Enhanced Transmission Inspections by Helicopter in Humboldt County

EUREKA, Calif. — Starting today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) contract crews will be working in Humboldt and Trinity Counties to conduct accelerated safety inspections of transmission towers and poles using infrared cameras affixed to helicopters. Infrared technology is used to determine hot spots on conductors, insulators and connectors which may require repair.

The aerial inspections will complement and further enhance the visual and ground inspections that began late last year and are part of the company’s enhanced wildfire safety efforts, implemented following the 2017 and 2018 wildfires. These additional precautionary measures are intended to further reduce wildfire risk.

Weather and other factors affecting safe working conditions may impact the work schedule. If you have any questions or want to check for PG&E’s presence in your community, please call 1-800-743-5000. Additional information is available at pge.com/wildfireinspections.

This work is being done as part of the company’s Community Wildfire Safety Program and is in addition to its routine inspections and maintenance programs. PG&E inspection crews are conducting accelerated inspections of approximately 50,000 towers and poles across more than 5,500 miles of transmission lines.

These safety inspections are taking place across PG&E’s service area in locations that have been designated as at elevated or extreme risk of wildfire based on the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) High Fire-Threat District Map. If any issues are identified as a risk to public safety, PG&E will take action right away to address them.















