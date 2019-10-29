UPDATE: Power to remain on Tuesday night

Tuesday evening, Oct. 29 update: Power will remain on throughout most of Humboldt Tuesday night. Details here.

PG&E update

OCT 29 PSPS UPDATE: PG&E Begins Shutting Power Off for Next Offshore Wind Event Impacting Approximately 597,000 Customers; Approximately 400,000 Customers from Oct. 26 PSPS Remain Impacted

Nearly 70 Community Resource Centers in 29 Counties Available to Support Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Due to a widespread dry, offshore wind event on Tuesday, Oct. 29, through midday Wednesday, Oct. 30, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) confirmed today that it is in the process of implementing a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) to approximately 597,000 customers in Northern and Southern Sierra, North Bay, Bay Area, Santa Cruz mountains, North Coast and Kern County. As of 1 p.m., approximately 500,000 customers are without electric service as a result of PSPS.

Approximately 400,000 customers who were originally impacted by the Oct. 26 PSPS event remain without service as part of the subsequent Oct. 29 event.

The dynamic and changing weather conditions and high fire risk means that some customers who are currently out of power from the October 26 event will remain out throughout the duration of the October 29 event. PG&E continues to analyze this wind event and the extent of shutoffs.

As of Tuesday morning, wind gusts in the 40–55 mph range are still expected across the northern Sierra and elevated terrain of the North Bay, with gusts to 35–40 mph in the East Bay and South Bay elevated terrain. While these wind predictions are less severe than the previous event, they still reach beyond the threshold that indicates potential for damage and hazards to the electric system.

October 29 Event Timeline for safety shutoffs



The times below are estimates and may change (earlier or later) dependent on the dynamic weather environment. Times below as of 12:00 p.m. on October 29, 2019:

Time Period De-energization Start Counties 1 4 a.m., Tues 10/29 Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, Shasta 2 8 a.m., Tues 10/29 El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, Yuba 3 4 p.m., Tues 10/29 Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne 4 7 a.m., Tues 10/29 Mendocino, Sonoma, Humboldt County South 5 7 a.m., Tues 10/29 Lake, Marin*, Napa, Solano, Yolo 6 7 p.m., Tues 10/29 Siskiyou, Humboldt County 7 10 p.m., Tues 10/29 Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo 8 10 p.m., Tues 10/29 Alameda, Contra Costa 9 9 p.m., Tues 10/29 Kern A 8 a.m., Tues 10/29 Tehama, Shasta, Mendocino B 4 p.m., Tues 10/29 Calaveras, Tuolumne

*Adjusted overnight to 7 a.m. due to changing conditions; previously scheduled for 11 p.m. Tuesday.

October 29 Event Counties and Customers Potentially Impacted

County Customers Medical Baseline Cities or unincorporated areas with some customers potentially impacted Alameda 10,306 352 Castro Valley, Oakland, San Leandro, Sunol Alpine 66 - Bear Valley Amador 10,565 570 Fiddletown, Jackson, Pioneer, Pine Grove, Sutter Creek, Volcano Butte 15,820 1,131 Bangor, Berry Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Stirling City, Calaveras 19,486 520 Arnold, Avery, Bear Valley, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville Contra Costa 204 4 Canyon, Moraga El Dorado 34,606 1,643 Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges, Humboldt 66,447 2,068 Alderpoint, Alton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg, Blue Lake, Carlotta, Eureka, Ferndale, Fieldbrook, Fields Landing, Fortuna, Garberville, Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta, McKinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans, Petrolia, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Redway, Rio Del, Samoa, Scotia, Trinidad, Weott, Whitethorn, Willow Creek, Weitchpec Kern 839 27 Arvin, Bakersfield, Lebec, Lake 37,441 2,170 Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Cobb, Finley, Glenhaven, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Lucerne, Middletown, Nice, Upper Lake, Witter Springs Marin 119,533 2,115 Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax, Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Kentfield, Lagunitas, Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, San Quentin, Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tamales, Wood Acre Mendocino 38,491 1,342 Albion, Boonville, Branscomb, Calpella, Caspar, Cloverdale, Comptche, Covelo, Cummings, Dos Rios, Elk, Fort Bragg, Gualala, Hopland, Laytonville, Leggett, Little River, Manchester, Mendocino, Navarro, Philo, Piercy, Point Arena, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, Westport, Willits, Yorkville Napa 16,820 436 American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Napa, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Oakville, Saint Helena, Yountville Nevada 43,194 1,822 Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington Placer 25,430 999 Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Lincoln, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Penryn, Weimar Plumas 785 6 Bellden, La Porte, Quincy, Storrie San Mateo 13,209 242 El Granada, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar, Montera, Moss Beach, Pescadero, San Gregorio, Redwood City, Woodside Santa Clara 496 12 Cupertino, Los Gatos, Milpitas, San Jose Santa Cruz 5,408 280 Boulder Creek, Davenport, Santa Cruz Shasta 26,916 1598 Anderson, Bella Vista, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lake Head, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Pala Cedro, Platina, Redding, Round Mountain, Shasta, Shingletown, Whiskeytown, Whitmore, Big Bend, Manton Sierra 1,159 14 Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Sierra City, North San Juan Siskiyou 51 - Somes Bar Solano 20,507 923 Vallejo, Suisun City, Vacaville, Fairfield, Sonoma 86,713 2721 Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncan Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penn Grove, Petaluma, Rio Nido, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Sea Ranch, Stewarts Point Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor Tehama 2,813 156 Corning, Flournoy, Los Molinos, Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paskenta, Paynes Creek, Red Bluff Trinity 1,046 39 Burnt Ranch, Salyer, Zenia Tuolumne 9,406 294 Pine Crest, Strawberry, Twain Harte, Mi Wuk Village, Sonora, Tuolumne City Yolo 527 15 Brooks, Guinda, Rumsey, Winters Yuba 5,314 306 Browns Valley, Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins Marysville, Oregon House, Rackerby, Smartsville, Strawberry Valley

The sole intent of a PSPS is to prevent a catastrophic wildfire sparked by electrical equipment during extreme weather events.

We know that winds generally above 45 mph are known to cause damage to the lower-voltage distribution system and winds above 50 mph are known to cause damage to higher-voltage transmission equipment.

For customers who are restored between events, PG&E urges them to use the time to charge any medical equipment, phones and other electronic devices and restock emergency kits.

How Customers Can Prepare

As part of PSPS preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to:

Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.

Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.

Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets.

Learn more about wildfire risk and what to do before, during and after an emergency to keep your family safe at PG&E’s Safety Action Center.

Community Resource Centers

For the Oct. 26 event, PG&E opened more than 60 Community Resource Centers across the affected area and is opening an additional six locations today. Most of these centers will remain active during the Oct. 29 event and will be open during daylight hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., until power has been restored. The centers provide restrooms, bottled water, ice, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100. Locations of these centers are listed at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

