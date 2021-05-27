Pete Villarreal to be laid to rest

A painting of Pete in Arcata. Artist unknown
Mad River Union
HERMISTON, ORE. – Former Arcata resident and friend to many, Pete Villarreal, will be laid to rest next week in his home town of Hermiston, Ore. Pete passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.
Pete Villarreal in Arcata. Union file photo
A public viewing will be held for those wishing to pay respects Tuesday, June 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary in Hermiston. An obituary for Pete is to be posted to the mortuary's website, where condolences and memories may be shared.
On Wednesday, June 2 at 9 a.m., a Rosary service will be held, followed at 10 a.m. by Mass at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Hermiston Cemetery.
Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!
Pete's sister, Alma Villarreal, expressed her gratitude to Arcata-area friends of Pete during the many years he roamed its streets and byways. "Thanks for loving him," Alma said. "He loved everyone he encountered there, and never forgot. I know those were the best years of his life."
More photos of Pete:
Baby Pete. Family photos courtesy Alma Villarreal
Baby Pete and his father.
Juan, Pete and Toña.
Pete and siblings.
Young Pete.
Teenage Pete.
Pete doing his Kung Fu moves.
Kung Fu Pete.
On the streets of Arcata. Union file photo
In Jacoby's Storehouse. Union file photo
As so often seen in Arcata. Union file photo
Pete chilling. Union file photo
Taken into custody. Union file photo
Near Fourth Street Market. Photo by Terrence McNally | Arcata Eye
With some of his many friends. Photo by Terrence McNally | Arcata Eye
Making his way up G Street. Photo by Terrence McNally | Arcata Eye
Photo by Terrence McNally | Arcata Eye
At the Arcata Service Center. Union file photo
Pete and Jennifer Savage at the Arcata Eye office. Union file photo
Back with family in Hermiston. Courtesy Alma Villarreal.
With brother Juan. Courtesy Alma Villarreal.
Pete and his dad. Courtesy Alma Villarreal
Pete's hands.
Pete in his Portland, Ore. care home. KLH | Union
Pete in a 2019 photo.