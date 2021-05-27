Pete Villarreal to be laid to rest

Mad River Union

HERMISTON, ORE. – Former Arcata resident and friend to many, Pete Villarreal, will be laid to rest next week in his home town of Hermiston, Ore. Pete passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.

A public viewing will be held for those wishing to pay respects Tuesday, June 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Burns Mortuary in Hermiston. An obituary for Pete is to be posted to the mortuary's website, where condolences and memories may be shared.

On Wednesday, June 2 at 9 a.m., a Rosary service will be held, followed at 10 a.m. by Mass at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Hermiston Cemetery.

Pete's sister, Alma Villarreal, expressed her gratitude to Arcata-area friends of Pete during the many years he roamed its streets and byways. "Thanks for loving him," Alma said. "He loved everyone he encountered there, and never forgot. I know those were the best years of his life."

More photos of Pete:













