Pete Villarreal has passed away

PORTLAND, ORE. – Arcata legend Pete Villarreal passed away Saturday, May 22. Diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this year, Pete had declined any invasive treatments.

Known to many for his years of wandering Arcata's streets, the beloved "Ragman" was known for his fanciful garb, frequent marriage proposals and "silly monkey" comments to friends and acquaintances.

In 2008, fearing for his health on the streets, his family conducted an intervention and returned him to his native Oregon. After continuing his wandering ways there, Pete was eventually placed in a care home.

His sister, Alma Villarreal, said the family is bringing Pete's remains to Hermiston for services. His father, who is out of the country, is returning home to be with the family.

With arrangements pending, there isn't yet a method for friends to express condolences, but Alma said that's in the works.

"We're grieving and upset," Alma said.

She expressed gratitude to the people of Arcata who cared for Pete. She offered special appreciation for "Mr. Alan," as Pete knew him, referring to his local mentor of many years, Arcata artist Alan Sanborn.

"Thank you everyone, for loving my brother so much," Alma said.

